Humane branding faces broad opposition

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is considering an application from the American-based Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC) to register a certification trade mark (CTM) but there's not much support from within Australia.

The CTM intends to certify that animal derived products bearing the mark have complied with Humane Farm Animal Care's livestock and poultry welfare standards.

The mark bears the words 'Certified Humane'.

HFAC states that its mission is "to improve the welfare of farm animals by providing viable, credible, duly monitored standards for humane food production and ensuring customers that certified products meet these standards".

The ACCC called for submissions to the application which came from agriculture industry bodies, as well as animal welfare groups.

Cattle Council of Australia (CCA) president Tony Hegarty said the CCA did not support the proposal for a number of reasons including product without the brand being misrepresented.

He said it was a commercial matter and the difference between Australian and American conditions and standards.

"It is important to note that all cattle producers in Australia must, by law, meet all elements of the Cattle Welfare Standards that are being implemented consistently by jurisdictional governments," Mr Hegarty said.

"It is this set of standards HFAC intends using as the basis for its certified branding.

"The question must therefore be asked, if all producers are meeting these minimum standards, what additional assurance does the brand bring with it and how will the community consider equivalent product that isn't branded, even though it has been produced in a manner compliant with the standards?

"CCA's concern is, if branded product is seen as taken from 'humane' practices, unbranded product, ipso facto, could be seen as from inhumane practices, which clearly would be false.

"There is therefore a risk of misleading consumers."

CCA said it was also a commercial matter, but with a twist.

"Ultimately it will be a commercial decision on the part of the manufacturer whether to meet HFAC's accreditation requirements, apply the brand and pay for the process," Mr Hegarty said.

"As it will come at some cost, there will be a need for the manufacturer to promote the 'certified humane' brand (which would be additional to its own brand) as being superior to otherwise equivalent product.

"Given the point made (before), there would be a high likelihood of such promotion to comprise covert denigration of unbranded product when, in reality, there may be no difference in the way the animals were treated during the production process.

"Put another way, it may be that the only difference between the branded product and the unbranded product relates to the financial transaction between the manufacturer and HFAC."

CCA said that while the US Standards referenced by HFAC/US were similar to Australia's standards, they were designed around conditions that applied in the US, which were "quite different from those in Australia".

In its submission to the ACCC the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore said producers already adhered to the Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) program which covered food safety, animal welfare and biosecurity and provided evidence of livestock history and on-farm practices when transferring livestock through the value chain.

Mr Patmore said apart from the LPA program, livestock producers adhered to the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines which were given lawful effect under State and Territory legislation and regulation.

"In the PGA's view, there is no need for a third party foreign domiciled company to seek to certify a trade mark with the ACCC, when there is already a perfectly adequate, acceptable, functional system of monitored standards for humane food production that is fully funded by Australian livestock producers," Mr Patmore said.

"Consequently, the PGA objects to Humane Farm Animal Care's application, and believes it will lead to confusion and duplication both at the production and consumption level when multiple standards exist in parallel.

"Failing this, the ACCC should insist that Humane Farm Animal Care use the existing Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines to support its Trade Mark in Australia."

It wasn't just the agricultural industries that opposed the application.

The RSPCA, Vegan Life Australia, Sentient and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) all said that the 'Humane Certified' label could be misleading to consumers because the American standard for slaughtering animals was not as strict and defined as Australia and wasn't as humane as it made out.

The ACCC will take the submissions under consideration and then call for more prior to its final decision.