Wiringa Park on-property sale tops $3800

RECENT significant investments into their Wiringa Park Poll Merino stud is paying dividends for the Hobley family with a massive result at its annual on-property ram sale at Nyabing recently.

Reflecting their passion and commitment to their client's breeding programs, the Hobleys have purchased some headline sires in recent times, including Moorundie PB388 for $52,000 in 2017 in partnership with the Pyramid Poll stud, with its first sons offered this year and last week in partnership with the Woodyarrup stud purchased a Poll Boonoke ram for $26,000.

But it was the purchase of the Anglesey stud earlier this year that saw the family offer an additional 97 rams at this year's sale.

While the challenging season didn't help with some pre-sale nerves, a large contingent of Anglesey clients that followed the stud to its new home joined Wiringa Park's strong following and some new faces and threw their support behind the family, competing strongly from beginning to end on the 237-ram catalogue.

The Hobley's nerves were eased when the Landmark selling team led by auctioneer Mark Warren had cleared 232 of 237 rams (98 per cent) at auction to average $2037 and grossing shy of half a million dollars in what was an extremely buoyant commercial ram sale.

With increased ewe matings in their forthcoming breeding program, the Hobleys retained additional stud reserves this year that would normally be offered for sale.

This saw modest top prices and with values ranging from $800, buyers of all budgets were able to fill their pre-mating requirements with the average price an accurate reflection of the sale.

The sale's new holstered penning format was appreciated by buyers, who enjoyed inspecting the catalogue of well-grown Poll rams with white, definitive wools the Wiringa Park and Anglesey brands are known for with a bit more room to move.

The average jumped $163 compared to last year's Wiringa Park sale where 133 of 140 rams (95pc) sold under the hammer to average $1874 while Anglesey's final on-property sale saw 110 of 120 rams (92pc) sell at auction to average $1909.

Complementing this year's result further was a number of the overlooked rams finding new homes after the sale, while post-sale activity on the private selection rams resulted in numerous sales.

Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley said the family appreciated all the buying support and were very pleased with the overall result.

"We look forward to continuing investing in new genetics and refining what we are doing to best service our clients and provide a product that stacks up commercially," Mr Hobley said.

Former Anglesey stud owner Geoffrey Shepherdson said he was pleased to see the sheep come up in a difficult year and so many Anglesey clients attending to support the sale.

With one of five rams purchased to the sale's $3500 equal second top price by Compass Agriculture, Nyabing, at the Wiringa Park sale were Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley (left), Nyabing, Landmark Katanning auctioneer Mark Warren and buyer Neil Hobley, Compass Agriculture, with his grandchildren Jackson, Charlie, Dustin, William, Tom and Paige Hobley.

Anglesey buyers for the past 10 years, the Dolan family, WP Dolan & Co, Nyabing, made the move with the stud to its new owners and continued their strong buying support.

The Dolans were prepared to meet the buoyant market on their way to securing 15 rams, averaging $2947 for the team and bidding to the sale's $3800 top-price.

The mid-April 2018-drop ram was catalogued later in the run of March shorn rams in lot 28.

The 111kg Anglesey bred ram that goes back to Glenlea Park in its pedigree displayed wool tests of 21.3 micron, 3.8 SD, 17.8 CV and 98.9 per cent comfort factor and cut 5.2kg greasy fleece weight (GFW) for eight months growth.

Roy Dolan, who farms with his sons Warren and Clinton and their families, run 3600 Merino ewes and said they were happy to follow the Anglesey stud and support the Hobley family.

He said when selecting their rams, it had to tick a number of carcase boxes before they shift their focus to wool suitability and wool cut.

"We didn't look at any rams that cut less than four kilograms GFW," Roy said.

"Our sheep have shown a big improvement over the years and our wool cut is up.

"In terms of handling and management, Poll rams are way in front."

The sale's $3500 second top-price was paid by two buyers.

First to pay it was Medlo Marketing, Gnowangerup, for one of five rams.

Penned in lot 65 the 105kg Anglesey bred ram displayed tests of 20.4 micron, 3 SD, 14.7 CV, 99.4pc CF and 4.2kg GFW (eight months).

Fresh of his win in this year's State Ewe Hogget Competition at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days earlier this month, Neil Hobley, Compass Agriculture, Nyabing, also finished with five rams and operated at the top of the market to average $3040 for his selections.

Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley (second left), Nyabing, caught up with the sale's volume buyers Chad Mills (left), RA Mills & Co, Brookton and Bruce and Lorne Mills, BM Mills & Co, Corrigin, who collectively purchased 30 rams at the Wiringa Park sale.

His $3500 top bid went to the 90kg East Mundalla 81 son in lot 83 that displayed tests of 18.1 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.8 CV, 99.8pc CF and 4.5kg GFW (six months).

But the sale's most influential buyer was the Mills family who collectively finished the sale with 30 rams.

They paid above the sale average of $2177 for their team which will service the requirements of BM Mills & Co, Corrigin and RA Mills & Co, Brookton.

Chad Mills said the family had previously been buying rams at both the Wiringa Park and Anglesey ram sales.

He said the Wiringa Park and Anglesey sheep have the type of wool that's suits their environments and they select for a good frame ram with white and well styled wool.

While they paid above $2500 on numerous occasions, the Mills family's $2700 top price wasn't paid until lot 84, reflecting the strength of the sale.

Their top bid went to a 92.5kg son of the $52,000 Moorundie PB388 with tests of 20.1 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.7 CV, 99pc CF and cut 4kg GFW (six months).

There were several buyers to rack up accounts into the double figures.

This included Wallacup Farms, Nyabing, who collected 15 rams costing between $800 and $3000 and averaging $1967 for their large team.

MK & M Peakall, Amelup and DJ Tapscott & Co, Pingrup, each acquired 12 rams costing healthy averages of $2500 and $2200 respectively.

Bellakin Grazing Co, Katanning, finished the sale with 11 rams, paying from $800 to a $3300 top price, paid for lot two containing a March shorn 117.5kg son of Moorundie PB388 with tests of 20.8 micron, 3.5 SD, 16.8 CV, 99.4pc CF and 3.6kg GFW (six months).

Dyliabing Farms, Katanning and Toompup Grazing Company, Ongerup, both sourced 10 rams paying tops of $2100 and $1400 respectively while ST & KN Garard, Pingaring, paid to $2300 for nine rams.