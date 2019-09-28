Premium mixed farm to be auctioned

KYLIE is in one of the premium blue riband areas of the State, 15 kilometres west of Tambellup with an estimated arable area of 647.5 hectares.

There is a further 48.6ha of grazing pasture plus about 119.4ha of timbered areas and creekline which is also suitable for grazing.

Situated high in the landscape with views to the Stirling Ranges, this undulating country comprises some excellent soil types, being mainly granite and medium loams.

The property is set up for grazing and has had minimal cropping over its history.

The pastures are very sound and are predominantly clover based.

That is not to undersell the cropping potential of this property, with canola and cereals certainly fitting into any rotations.

The infrastructure and buildings are everything that is required for a property of this size, with the fencing being mainly Ringlock and in very good order.

The shearing shed was built in 2003 after the old one burnt down and it has five stands with a circular raised board.

The timber yards are in good condition with a working capacity of 1500 head.

There is a general purpose shed and four elevated silos.

The house is constructed of stone sourced from the property.

The house has four bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, lounge room, laundry, bathroom, separate shower and a large enclosed outdoor area.

Heating and cooling is supplied by reverse-cycle air-conditioner and gas heating.

The home is surrounded by a neat garden.

This property has been conservatively managed and an inspection is highly recommended.

Price: Auction Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Tambellup Community Pavilion at 11am, unless sold prior

Location: Tambellup

Area: 866.7ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA