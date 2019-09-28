Equestrian property from the history books

UNTIL recently, Barrabadeen Estate was home to Australia's first warmblood Holsteiner stud, founded in 1975 when the late Andre VanHelvoort, along with Western Australia's top rider in his day, Lance Ludgate, imported two performance tested stallions from the German Verband along with nine mares carrying the best of the Holsteiner lines at the time.

The philosophy was to establish an Australian stud capable of producing international standard performers in show jumping, dressage and eventing which, over the years, they did.

Barrabadeen's impressive performers included international and Australian World Cup showjumpers, Barrabadeen Warrigal, Barrabadeen Tycoon, Barrabadeen Maximus II and Barrabadeen White Dimple and international and Australian Grand Prix Dressage Champions Barrabadeen Troubadour, Barrabadeen Fortune and Barrabadeen Andre.

This prestigious equestrian past has been taken over by developer Aaron Evans, crafted with taste and care into a sensational estate, comprising 13 individual blocks of land, proudly presented to the discerning buyer, offering the opportunity to put their personal mark on the landscape, in the shadow of its proud history.

Six of the original blocks are still available, ranging in size from 19.8 hectares to about 28.3ha, in the picturesque hills of Gidgegannup.

Incredibly, this fantastic rural location is only about a 30 minute drive from the Perth CBD and, being at the top of the range, offers mostly rolling landscape with incredible views over the hills.

Most of the blocks are a mixture of open paddocks with pockets of woodland.

Two blocks offer woodland seclusion and intense privacy stretching down into Gidgegannup Brook Valley where they cross the brook and reach up into the hills on the other side.

Each Block is serviced by bitumen surfaced road and each has single-phase power to its boundary, a pre-approved building envelope and is nbn ready.

The area has refuse removal and a postal delivery service.

The location provides easy access to the Midland hub, Swan Valley, Mundaring and the Roe Highway.

The crown in the jewel at Barrabadeen is the Ronlieeh Agistment Centre, incorporating the immaculate, international John Silbert-designed, Victorian era equestrian complex with its Olympic-sized floodlit dressage arena including a unique free jump lane, round yards and multiple paddocks.

Set on more than 28.3ha, there is also a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house, a large workshop, hay and shearing sheds and a spring-fed dam on the agistment centre block.

The estate is home to both horses and cattle and there are four spring-fed dams and a network of creeks running over the blocks.

Price: $480,000 to $2.3m

bLocation: Gidgegannup

Area: 19.8ha to 28.3ha

