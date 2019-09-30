Six candidates to take on Merriman and Webster at AWI

A field of eight candidates will jostle for three vacant seat on the board of Australian Wool Innovation.

The names of the eligible candidates were officially released on Monday after nominations closed last Thursday (September 26).



Two long-serving incumbent directors - the former chairman Wally Merriman and David Webster from Western Australia - will stand again but their board colleague Meredith Sheil will retire after the AGM.



The other candidates are Paul Cocking, George Falkiner, Noel Henderson, Janelle Hocking Edwards, Philip Holmes and Michelle Humphries.

Paul Cocking, a producer from Mangoplah near Wagga Wagga and founder of Riverina Wool Testers, and George Falkiner, owner of Haddon Rig Merino stud at Warren, are both former directors.



Dr Michelle Humphries is founding director of Livestock Breeding Services at Jerilderie in the NSW Riverina.

Noel Henderson is a first-generation wool grower and co-owner of Avington Merino stud, Sidonia, Victoria, which is renowned for its innovative and technologically enabled approach to wool production.

Dr Janelle Hocking Edwards is a director and hands-on manager of her family's property near Lucindale, South Australia, which produces finewool Merinos and crossbred lambs.

She also has had a notable career as a livestock scientists and researcher.

Phillip Holmes, now based on the NSW South Coast, has 40 years' experience as a veterinarian and a farm management consultant, advising and working with some of the most profitable and progressive wool producers across Australia.

Missing from the list of candidates is Chick Olsson who was told late last week of problems with his list of 100 shareholder signatures supporting his nomination.



Mr Olsson is overseas but has indicated he is seeking answers from AWI about his failed nomination.



The results of the board ballot will be announced at AWI's annual general meeting on Friday, November 29, in Sydney.

The board nomination committee - consisting of independent chair Dr Mary Corbett, independent industry representative Simon Cameron, managing partner from international executive recruitment firm Heidrick and Struggles Sydney, Guy Farrow, and AWI directors Dr Meredith Sheil and James Morgan - has assessed the candidates to identify necessary and desirable director competencies.



The committee's non-binding recommendations will be provided with the notice of meeting which will be sent to shareholders in October ahead of the AGM.



All shareholders can vote at the company's AGM - either in person or by proxy - on who they want to represent them on their company's board.



