Equipping food and beverage businesses for retail challenge

South West food and beverage businesses looking to get their products onto the shelves of major retailers are invited to attend a workshop to help them prepare for the challenge.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is hosting a workshop in

Margaret River on Tuesday, October 15, focusing on tactics for engaging with retail buyers.

Retail buyer expert Samantha Watson from Goldfish Consulting and international business adviser Annemette Thomsen will present the workshops.

DPIRD Food Innovation manager Kim Antonio said this was fantastic opportunity for businesses looking to take the next step and equip themselves with information on what retailers were looking for.

"Our expert presenters will share their collective knowledge on selling and buying food and beverage products through the supply chain, both domestically and for international markets," Mr Antonio said.

"Businesses will gain key insights and learn important considerations for preparing their pitch including target audience, price and promotional strategies and how to build win-win partnerships with large retailers."

The workshops include a three hour session with the presenters, followed by two hour industry networking events, which includes a question and answer panel session with the presenters, food and beverage businesses and DPIRD staff.

Food and beverage value-adding businesses who cannot attend the workshop are welcome to join the networking event, which will also include a brief presentation on DPIRD's initiatives to support food and beverage manufacturing.

The workshop will be held at South Regional TAFE's Margaret River Campus, in the wine building, commencing at 2pm.

The cost is $35 or $5 to attend just the industry networking event, which will include local food.

The Margaret River networking session is being held in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry monthly sundowner event starting at 5pm, supported by DPOIRD, Margaret River Producers Association and South Regional TAFE.

For more information and to register to attend a workshop visit events.humanitix.com.au/MRCCI-MRRPA