Field day showcases grower driven research

DANDARAGAN was abuzz with more than 110 growers and industry representatives from all over the West Midlands region attending the West Midlands Group's (WMG) Spring Field Day recently.

The field day featured 13 agronomic trials across two sites; a main trial site on a strong loamy soil type hosted by Charles Roberts on Kayanaba; and a secondary trial site on light, sandy soils hosted by G & Y Roberts on Chelsea.

This year's warm, dry growing season attracted many attendees to the livestock focused presentations including a timely presentation about weaning lambs in a dry season by Ed Riggal, AgPro Management

Mr Riggal shared practical tips and suggested producers wean lambs at 10 weeks.

Georgina Day, Rabobank with Jeremy Roberts, Tim Creagh and Duncan Glasfurd of Dandaragan.

"It's all about the ewe getting ready for the next year," Mr Riggal said.

He also proclaimed his love for lupins and reasoned their high feed value made them a great supplement for summer conditions.

Despite receiving only half the average annual rainfall, the trials were in great shape and showcased impressive results of deep sown chickpeas, nitrogen management in wheat and hybrid canola, a new legume inoculant from Bayer, as well as National Variety Trials of canola, wheat, barley, lupins and oats.

Peter Newman, AHRI and Weedsmart Western Region Agronomist, brought along a Harrington Weed Seed Destructor and a Primary Sales chaff deck for growers to inspect.

Mr Newman suggested growers should choose which implement is suitable to their operation based on their needs.

James Raffan (left) and John Scotney, Badgingarra, Will Browne, Warradarge and Zac Roberts, Dandaragan.

"It's about finding the right tool for you when it comes to weed control," Newman said.

The day closed with delicious burgers provided by Rabobank, a well-deserved cold beer after a full day in 30-degree heat and the opportunity for growers, research partners and industry representatives to network.

WMG executive officer Nathan Craig said the group will continue to drive relevant research within the region for the benefit of local farm businesses.

"Each year we endeavour to provide trials and speakers that reflect the needs of the region in the hope that attendees will go home inspired and determined to improve their operation," Mr Craig said.

The West Midlands Group thanked the trial site hosts, speakers, attendees and all those who contributed to making the event such a success.