Broomehill Sporting Complex celebrations

THE Great Southern Town of Broomehill celebrated 30 years since the creation of the Broomehill Sporting Complex recently - an initiative pulled together by local community members that began as a big idea back in 1982.

The complex, as it is fondly known, is still home to the Broomehill bowling club, netball club, golf club, hockey club and cricket club, as well as junior tennis and golf coaching, and hosting an array of local events.

Locals, ex-locals and friends gathered together for a spectacular evening, culminating in the Ross Thompson Community Person of the Year award - an event that saw a record eight people from the Broomehill community nominated for their dedication to sport or community service.

The honour was bestowed on Charles Russell this year for his services across many areas in the community, as well as for his prowess on the golf course and on the bowling green.

"It is great to be recognised for my achievements," Mr Russell said.

"I don't do what I do to win awards but when the opportunity comes around, you don't knock them back."

David Kempin was presented with life membership for his roles on the committee and his work improving the facilities over the past 25 years.

The Broomehill Bowling Club also awarded life membership to Mr Kempin, as well as John Dye, with the presentation made by another life member in Jim Paganoni.