Readers get busy for selfie competition

Doggo Belle about to draft lambs with Chloe White, Torbay.

Lisa Hayes, Cookernup, took this selfie when cleaning troughs in a feedlot in the Kimberley.

"Who needs a quokka when you've got a sheep?" said Brendon Tierney, Walebing. Sent in by Catherine, Walebing.

Calf Benview Jade of Hearts much preferred to try and eat Aimee Bendotti's, Pemberton, glasses than have a selfie taken.

Nita Pickersgill, Tingledale with her cow, Poo Cow.

"That unconditional bond," said Brendon Giudici, Mumballup with Phil the dog.

Cute lambs make for great selfies. From Bianca Webb, Pingelly.

SELFIES haven't stopped rolling in for the 2019 Westcoast Wool & Livestock Selfie Competition, so much so that we're having trouble keeping up!

Farm Weekly is seeing readers get their family members, mates, pets, livestock and even machinery involved for some selfie fun.

There seems to be a common theme of animals licking faces - either many people have tasty faces or super affectionate animals, or both!

And selfies with the youngins' helping out on the farm and just being little farmers, certainly pull on the heart strings.

Remember, to be a contender in the competition, where a $4400 travel voucher and one of five Farm Weekly subscriptions are up for grabs, your photo needs to be a selfie or taken so it looks like an animal or small child is taking the photo themselves. Many of the photos sent in are great shots but are not in fact selfies, so unfortunately do not qualify.

But that doesn't stop us sharing all entries, selfie or not, on our Facebook and Twitter pages, so you can still have the chance to gain social media fame.

To enter - inbox your selfie to Farm Weekly's Facebook page with your location or tweet it to Farm Weekly with #westcoastselfie or email the editor at darren.odea@farmweekly.com.au

The competition closes Monday, October 21, 2019, so there is still time to snap a winning selfie and send it in!

Here are some of Farm Weekly's recent favourites.