CLAAS wins silver at German trade show

CLAAS has won three Agritechnica Innovation Award silver medals for technology found on its new LEXION 6000/5000 series of 'straw walker' combine harvesters and JAGUAR 900 and 800 series of forage harvesters.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager, CLAAS Lexion, Steve Reeves, said the addition of the APS SYNFLOW WALKER set new standards for the threshing and separation performance.

"This new threshing unit features a 450 millimetre pre-accelerator drum, a 755mm threshing drum and an additional 600mm separator drum," Mr Reeves said.

"The large drum diameters create low contact angles that, together with the synchronisation of the drum speeds, enable a straight, gentle and fuel-saving crop flow.

"This innovation means CLAAS can now offer high performance twin-rotor and straw walker harvesting platforms to the Australian market."

The second innovation, CEMOS AUTO CHOPPING, automatically adjusts the straw chopper to optimise straw quality or reduce fuel consumption.

"This system continuously determines moisture content and straw throughput before automatically adjusting the positions of the counter knife and friction base in the chopper to best suit the current conditions," Mr Reeves said.

"Using the CEBIS terminal, the driver simply specifies whether they want the highest chaff quality or the highest efficiency.

"This technology can reduce fuel consumption by 10 per cent."

CLAAS Harvest Centre product specialist Luke Wheeler, said the third innovation - CEMOS AUTO PERFORMANCE - was a welcome addition to the JAGUAR 900/800 series.

"CLAAS is recognised as a world leader in machine optimisation systems and now this proven technology has been applied to its forage harvesting platforms," he said.

"This system automatically regulates engine power and driving speed according to harvesting conditions.

"As load increases, engine power is increased and forward speed is reduced.

"Conversely, engine power is reduced automatically if the load decreases."

More information: See your local CLAAS Harvest Centre dealer.