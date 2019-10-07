Near-new Bourgault bar snares $290,000

A 15.2 metre Bourgault 8910 seeding bar on 25 centimetre spacings, topped the AK & PA Moulton and Son clearing sale at east Pingelly recently.

It attracted a winning bid of $290,000, reflecting the fact it was a 2018 model that had only been worked for 3000 hectares.

Overall, the sale held by Landmark Turton Rural Agencies, produced net proceeds of more than $1.55 million, with spirited bidding from more than 260 registered buyers.

The second highest-priced item was knocked down for $180,000 - a 2012 John Deere 4940 self-propelled boomsprayer (3086 hours).

This model had a 36 metre boom, a 4700 litre tank and a Scud chemical inductor.

On the third tier, at $172,000, was a 2012 Massey Ferguson WR9760 self-propelled mower conditioner with a 4.8m mower deck.

This model had recorded 1000 engine hours and 830 cutting hours.

Two lots attracted an even $100,000.

This Bourgault seeding rig met with mixed success at last week's East Pingelly clearing sale. The 8910 bar sold for a sale top of $290,000 while the air seeder was passed-in.

The first was for a 2016 JCB 531-70 telehandler (520hrs) and the second was for a 2009 Case IH 6088 combine harvester.

This model had recorded 3240 engine hours and 2542 rotor hours.

It was sold with a Case IH 2152 10.6m draper front.

A 1997 Caterpillar loader (3300hrs) proved it had plenty of work left in it selling for $85,000, while two Bruce Rock grain trailers sold for $61,000 (2010 model) and $58,000 (2013 model) respectively.

A 10 tonne capacity Gilbert grain cleaner with barley and wheat screens topped out at $48,000.

A 2000 model Case IH 2366 combine harvester with a 9.3m tin front found a new home with a winning bid of $24,000.

The 'old girl' had notched 5297 engine hours and 4139 rotary hours.

This 2009 Case IH 6088 combine harvester attracted a winning bid of $100,000.

Big items that failed to meet reserve and were passed-in, included a 2013 John Deere 9560 RT tracked tractor (3345hrs), a 2018 Bourgault L6450 16t capacity air seeder and a Bender Swiftadisc XE12400 model.

A 1989 K124 Kenworth eight-wheeler with an 18-speed Road Ranger box and a 4.8m flat tray with hydraulics went for $35,000, while three 45t Moylan field bins were sold for $13,000, $15,000 and $15,000 respectively.