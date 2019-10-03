Grain Growers set for elections

Grain Growers chairman Brett Hosking is up for re-election at next week's Grain Growers AGM.

CANDIDATES for the upcoming Grain Growers board elections are campaigning on a wide ranging platform of issues.

The Grain Grower annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday (October 9) in Bendigo, with directors elected for both the northern and southern regions.

A new board member is guaranteed in the north with members voting to fill a casual vacancy caused up the resignation of Peter Thompson due to farm commitments earlier in the year.

In the south, two incumbent directors in chairman Brett Hosking and Julia Hausler are up for re-election.

Both zones have attracted multiple nominations.

In the north the nominations are Darlin Downs-based farmer Christopher Joseph, Charles Blomfield of Marthaguy, near Nyngan, NSW and Nigel Corish, Goondiwindi.

Southern voters have the choice between the two incumbents and challengers Bob McCormack, Old Junee and Andrew Rice, Parkes.

Grain Growers has told members they can vote online or by post until Monday (October 7) or in person at the AGM.

The Grain Growers board has endorsed Mr Corish in the northern election and Mr Hosking and Ms Hausler in the south.

Along with the AGM, Grain Grower will also hold a summit on the same day.

