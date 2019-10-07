John Deere unveils new 6M Series tractors

JOHN Deere has developed a completely new 6M Series tractor range, with higher standards of comfort, performance, manoeuvrability and visibility.

These replace the previous 6M, 6MC and 6RC Series and include three new four-cylinder models from 67-90 kilowatts (90-120 horsepower), featuring a 2.4 metre wheelbase.

This is a more compact 6M Series tractor than John Deere has offered before, with the low bonnet design presenting a clear view to the front of the machine.

In addition, a slimmer steering wheel cowl and the newly designed panoramic window in the cab roof provides full visibility for loader work or operation in confined spaces.

Improved manoeuvrability is a result of the short wheelbase, which allows a tight turning circle of only 4.35m on the new four-cylinder models.

Despite their slim design, these full-frame concept tractors feature a maximum permissible gross weight of 10.45 tonnes, which means a payload capacity in this class of up to 4.7t.

All models feature a newly-designed cab that is significantly brighter and more modern in appearance, as well as extremely quiet, with a rating of 70 decibels.

All the important operating functions are located on the right-hand panel, which has been completely re-designed, while models equipped with the CommandQuad transmission can be optionally fitted with a Compact CommandARM, with the functions located on the armrest.

Up to four mechanical or electric SCVs are available - the latter is a new option.

Switches on the electro-hydraulic joystick are fully programmable and direction of travel can be changed on both this and the mechanical joystick via a push-button.

Driver comfort is also enhanced by mechanical cab suspension and the proven TLS (triple link suspension) front axle, while 360 degrees LED lighting is optional.

Three different gearbox options are offered - PowrQuad and AutoQuad are four-step powershift transmissions, while CommandQuad Plus offers fully automatic gear and range-shifting without using the clutch.

Thanks to EcoShift, the maximum speed of 40 kilometres an hour is achieved at a reduced engine speed of 1590rpm.

In addition, AutoClutch means the operator can comfortably stop and restart the tractor simply by using the brake pedal.

Starting next year, a one-year JDLink subscription will be available on all 6M models.

A new version of the SF6000 receiver is available with updated antenna.

Functionality and aesthetics of the receiver remain the same.

More information: contact your local John Deere dealer.