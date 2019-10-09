Conference set to deliver industry outlook

THE AAAC WA Outlook 2019 Conference is fast approaching and with guest speakers from CropLife Australia, The Brand Agency, WA's chief scientist and outlooks from AAAC industry specialists, this is one you won't want to miss.

With a program of high profile and industry relevant speakers, the conference provides important and innovative insights into Australian and global outlooks for agriculture.

This year, presentations have a focus on protecting agriculture's freedom to operate, building public support, future predictions and trends, emerging markets, new technology and business practices and leadership.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister, Alannah MacTiernan will open Outlook 2019, providing an overview of the government's key strategies and outcomes for the agricultural industry.

Professor Peter Klinken AC, WA's chief scientist, will provide an insight into agricultural research and development and perspectives on how science can give the industry a competitive advantage.

CropLife CEO Matthew Cossey will speak on how agriculture's freedom to operate can be protected, including crop protection, agricultural biotechnology and industry stewardship in Australia.

Mr Cossey leads the strategic management and advocacy for these issues in his role with CropLife Australia.

With current public discussion surrounding the use of glyphosates, Mr Cossey will be providing insight on the necessity and responsibilities of using agricultural chemicals in the industry.

His experience will bring an educated and interesting outlook on these issues facing the agriculture sector today.

With increasing consumer demand for improved farming practices, and the impact of new technology and media coverage, it's becoming increasingly important for the agricultural industry to gain public support and political power.

The Brand Agency CEO and chairman Steve Harris will be leading the way on this conversation at Outlook 2019 and providing valuable insight into strategies that can be used to increase public support for the industry.

Mr Harris has led several major political advertising campaigns throughout his career and worked extensively on industry pressure campaigns for political outcome.

BJW Agribusiness director David Williams and Icon Agriculture farm management consultant Andrew Ritchie will discuss the future of farming and sheep enterprises.

Nuffield Scholar and PlanFarm Marketing managing director Jerome Critch will talk about the market movers for grain, domestically and internationally.

Mentoring and developing strong and inclusive teams is vitally important for business - West Coast Eagles indigenous liaison officer and footy legend, Phil Narkle, will end the day with some advice and tips on how to put your best team forward.

Outlook 2019 provides an opportunity to hear from a diverse range of speakers who are leaders in agribusiness and agriculture.

Registrations close on Thursday, October 24 so get in quick to make sure you don't miss this great opportunity.

Full program and registration details at aaacwa.com.au/events.