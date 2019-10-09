'Roaring' by the shore at Cervantes

REDMAC Three Springs dealer principal Brett Young is gearing up for the annual 'Roar by the Shore' festival in Cervantes on Saturday, October 19.

He has dusted off the cobwebs on his circa 1955-56 McCormick A65 tractor as he sets it for a special tractor time trial during the festivities.

Case IH and RedMac will sponsor the event which forms part of a community weekend held in conjunction with the Cervantes Arts Festival to raise funds for a community swimming pontoon.

According to Mr Young the event should attract quite a few vintage tractor aficionados and farmers who have holiday homes in the football-mad coastal town.

"It will be a lot of fun and we'll take the McCormick A65 to compete," Mr Young said.

"It will be a special time trial over a designated distance and you have to nominate what time you will cover the distance in your tractor.

"If you go over the time, you're disqualified."

Mr Young has already organised a few practice sessions and he has stated that the McCormick's engine won't be 'chipped' to increase its power - simply because you can't 'chip' it anyway.

The festival is predominantly aimed at car/vehicle enthusiasts and is a non-profit event.

'Roar by the Shore' will be working in conjunction with the Cervantes Arts Festival to create a family friendly weekend community event.

Organisers expect more than 300 show cars, motor bikes and tractors, ranging from vintage to latest models. freestyle motocross show, market stalls, pop-up food and beverage vendors, kid's entertainment zone, motor demolition display and live music.

The action starts at 7am with a live band rocking away until 10pm.