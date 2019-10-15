'Lambassador' attends MLA forum and dinner

Producer Greg Sudholz (left), Harvey, meat industry specialist Rafael Ramirez and Meat and Livestock Australia business development officer Will Atkinson.

Producers Isobel and John Wilmot came up from Scott River.

Two branches of the Giudici family, Brendon Giudici (left) and his mum Beverley from Donnybrook catch up with his uncle Robert Giudici, (centre) Preston River.

Carol and Wayne Dumbrell, Walpole, chat with Meat and Livestock Australia general manager producer consultation and adoption Michael Crowley.

Australia's 'Lambassador' Sam Kekovich (second left) with Margaret River beef producer Keith Scott (left) and retired Harvey dairy farmers now turned beef producers Annette and Lelio 'Bruno' Italiano.

Harvey representative for cattle pellet producer Morgan Feed Supplies, Brad Hickman (left) and Robert Riegert, Yarloop.

AgWA Consulting director Brad McCormick (left) and Aus-Meat and Aus-Qual auditor Glenn Smith.

Producers Jeffrey and Jane Bennett, Northcliffe, who left home in the rain on Thursday morning to attend.

Megan Lodding, Donnybrook and Dale Ure, Westbeef Holdings, Kalannie.

CATTLE feedlotters, backgrounders and breeders big and small attended the 'Consumer trends driving on-farm change' forum ahead of the WA 2019 Meat Standards Australia (MSA) Excellence in Eating Quality awards presentation recently.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) hosted the free forum, a dinner featuring some of the State's best beef and the WA eating quality awards - held every two years since 2015 and based on MSA index results over the previous two financial years, at the Eden Grove Community function centre, Harvey.

Australian 'Lambassador' and former North Melbourne and Collingwood AFL footballer Sam Kekovich, who grew up on a Manjimup tobacco farm, was guest speaker.