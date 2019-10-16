Industry celebrates a WA noodle milestone

NOODLE wheat growers joined industry and government representatives from both Japan and Western Australia last week for the 30th anniversary of noodle wheat segregation in Western Australia.

WA's wheat industry constitutes nearly all of Japan's imports of noodle wheat and is worth between $650- $700 million annually.

The noodle wheat segregation returned guaranteed price premiums to support the production of noodle wheat in the State and ultimately led to a highly successful and mutually beneficial relationship between WA and Japan.

Following an epidemic of stem rust in WA wheat in the mid 1960s, a wheat variety called Gamenya became popular due to its rust resistance and suitability to WA's environment.

By the late 1970s, Japanese cereal chemists had worked out that this variety of wheat within the Australian Standard White (ASW) was different from the other types, as it had a quality of starch that made it perfectly suited to noodles.

However in the mid 1980s, WA growers started planting higher-yielding varieties and, as a result, the production of Gamenya and the equivalent product Eradu dropped to 17 per cent, so it was no longer the dominance product going into ASW.

Consequently Japan, which had come to rely on its imports of WA's ASW to make Udon noodles, noticed a drop in the quality of its noodles.

This was when cereal chemist with the WA Department of Agriculture Graham Crosbie called for noodle wheat segregation to be established at a wheat industry seminar in March 1989.

This action sparked the segregation of noodle wheat, and in 1994 the Australian Wheat Board announced it would set a noodle premium to encourage increased production of different varieties of wheat.

Through the noodle wheat segregation, the WA grains industry has been able to develop specific varieties suitable to Japanese noodle manufacturers and its consumers, while also providing grain producers with long term buyers for WA wheat.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said since the segregation WA had enjoyed a very productive period, with Japanese cereal chemists and technical experts frequently visiting to develop and test methodology benchmarks and targets.

"We are seeing new varieties of wheat that have been released, and we will ensure we continue this development work," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We're very proud that InterGrain has named its latest varieties Ninja, Kinsei and Zen in recognition of our Japanese customers."

WA Governor Kim Beazley said the 30-year milestone was a significant part of WA and Japan's strong bilateral relationship.

"Our relationship with Japan is maturing and broadening, particularly in circumstances where Japan is now operating with substantial leadership in the region that we inhabit," Mr Beazley said.

"The vital Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement could not have been put in place without the courageous leadership of the Japanese government.

"Our relationship is underpinned by cultural ties and mutual friendship.

"That relationship is reflected in the fact that Japan is our second largest merchandise export market, with the State exporting 23.1 billion of merchandise to Japan in 2018."

With Udon noodles a traditional and culturally important food for the Japanese, Japan Flour Millers Association delegation leader Takeshi Koizumi thanked WA noodle wheat growers for maintaining a stable supply of high quality ASW.

"The following saying applies to our relationship - 'When you drink water from a well please don't forget the person who dug the well'," Mr Koizumi said.

"Japanese consumers and wheat processing industries have a very strong interest in the quality and safety of foods, so we need to continue to work closely together and we need to further the development of our good relationship."

Japan's consul-general Toru Suzuki said it was not well known by Japanese and Australians that most of the wheat used for Udon noodles was produced in WA.

"We should make this important connection better known globally," Mr Suzuki said.

"We pay tribute to the efforts of all past researchers and producers who have made such a huge contribution to our story so far."

With about 30,000 Japanese visitors to WA in the 2018/2019 financial year and direct flights from Perth to Japan recently made available, WA is likely to see an increase in Japanese visitor numbers.

"This also opens up new possibilities for the future in our agriculture and food resource industries," Mr Beazley said.

WA is Australia's biggest wheat exporter, with the industry worth $2.2 billion to the State's economy.