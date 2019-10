Orphaned lamb Jamie kissing the feet of young farmer to be, Zaine. Sent in by Adele Putter-Goosen, Merredin.

Fifth-generation farmer Hannah, 5, getting a selfie with the Angus Friesian cows and their Black Simmental calves. From Paula Carroll, Tirano Farms, Cundinup.

Both winners will receive a free annual one-year subscription to Farm Weekly and they are in the running for the overall prize of a $4400 travel voucher.

The competition closes on Monday, October 21 and the prize winner will be announced in Farm Weekly on Thursday, October 31.



For details on the competition - and some of the other entries - make sure you grab a copy of this Thursday's Farm Weekly.



Good luck!