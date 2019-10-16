Growers benefit from offering grain to all buyers

WESTERN Australian growers and consultants are becoming more comfortable "offering" their grain at their price in an independent and secure grain exchange, and importantly, are receiving the benefits in price.

Believe it or not, it is difficult for buyers to find and purchase grain from growers.

This is why just a handful of buyers purchase the majority of grain from growers.

There are more buyers than this purchasing WA grain, often it is just not from growers.

Rather these buyers purchase grain from one of the entities accumulating direct from the grower.

The purpose of Clear Grain Exchange (CGX) is to make it easier for all buyers to participate in buying grain direct from growers and ensure growers receive what their grain is worth.

By growers offering their grain at their price on an independent exchange, it becomes visible to all buyers and makes it easier for them to purchase.

This fosters competition at the farmgate and is how growers can determine the true value of their grain.

Just this past year 35 different buyers purchased WA grain through CGX, more were searching for grain on offer, and tonnes traded through the exchange averaged $9.81 a tonne above the best public bid advertised on the day (as collected by independent analyst Profarmer Australia).

We are confident there are plenty more buyers for your grain.

More than 250 buyers are registered with CGX, the reason some have not bought in 18/19 is there may not have been an offer that matched their buying requirements.

Hence more offers on the exchange encourage more buyers and ultimately better returns for growers through competition at the farmgate.

If the exchange is introducing more buyers, it needs to ensure growers are protected.

For all trades on CGX growers retain title of their grain until funds are received within seven days via a secure settlement process.

CGX has traded more than 6.7 million tonne and settled more than $1.4 billion worth of trades securely since inception.

Creating a more efficient Australian grain market is fundamentally what drives the team at CGX.

By increasing participation in the exchange it helps sellers find buyers, and buyers find sellers, which generates value to all industry stakeholders.

It's free to register a CGX account and free to offer, edit or cancel your offer at any time.

Your grain can only trade at the price you want during market open hours, and you won't lose title of your grain until you're paid.

There is no downside in offering your grain at your price on the independent and secure exchange.

If you use a consultant to help sell your grain, most will be familiar with the exchange and how you can authorise them to act on your behalf.

The Elders network is also across CGX and happy to talk to you regarding it.

To register or simply talk to our friendly staff visit cleargrain.com.au or call 1800 000 410.