Red Meat 2030 launched in Canberra Red meat was on the menu.

RMAC board member Simon Crean with Andrew Cos and Michael Finucan, both of MLA.

Melinee Leather, Banana Qld, Cattle Council President Tony Hegarty and Susan McNair, Currie Communications.



RMAC Chief Executive Anna Campbell and Dr Anne Webster, the federal member for Mallee VIC.

Kieth Perrett, Gunnedah NSW and Terry Enright, Chairman of Livecorp.

Brian Mitchell, federal member for Lyons TAS, Nadine Giusti, NH Foods and Ross Hampton, AFPA.

RMAC Chair Don Mackay and Kelvin Whall, Primary Purpose NZ.

Kim McDougall, Harvest Road. Andy Madigan, ALPA. Andrea Lethbridge , ALPA, Mr Cao Haijun, First Secretary for Economic and Commercial at the Chinese Embassy in Canberra. Patrick Hutchinson, CEO of AMIC, Ross Keane, former RMAC Chair.

RMAC CEO Anna Campbell opening the night.



Michael Guerin, CEO Agforce Qld. Richard Heath, Executive Director AFI.

Aaron Wakeley, AACo, Senator Susan McDonald, Qld, Sarah Day, AACo.

RMAC board members with Federal Agriculture Minister Senator Bridget McKenzie. Tweet Facebook of

The leaders of Australia's red meat industry joined with the federal politicians in Canberra on Wednesday night for the launch of Red Meat 2030.



That's the name given to the plan which lays out the industry's priorities fo the next 10 years, based on feedback from producers, representative groups, processors, exporters and retailers.



The document identifies six priorites for the future, people, customers, livestock, markets, the environment and systems, and it was launched in Canberra at the annual Red Meat Nation industry event.



Speaking at the launch RMAC Chair Don Mackay said putting it together was a challenging process for all involved.

"But it's one that has rewarded us with a plan to guide the whole of industry to achieve our potential for the next 10 years," he said.

"It also sends a clear signal to government and the community of our industry's intention to grow and develop sustainably as we make a signficant contribution to food security in Australia and around the world."

The plan also addresses how the red meat industry presents itself to the wider community.

"We need to be upfront in telling people this is what we do," Mr Mackay said.



"If we are explaining and defending, it is too late."

More on Red Meat 2030 to come soon on Farm Online.

