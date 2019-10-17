Demand for red meat is still increasing

DESPITE political commentary to the contrary, and the push to go vegan from animal activists, total global consumption of red meat has been gradually increasing over the past two decades, according to the State of the Industry Report 2019, launched last week by the Red Meat Advisory Council (RMAC).

The report, compiled by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) on behalf of the red meat industry, said total global red meat consumption increased at an average rate of two per cent per year for sheepmeat, 1pc for beef, 4pc for poultry and 2pc for pork, figures sourced from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, (OECD-FAO) revealed.

The report highlights the demand for protein throughout the world as the global population pushes towards 10 billion by 2050 - especially from Asian and developing markets.

"Global protein demand for consumption has increased by 40pc since 2000; 50pc of this demand is from Asia," the report said.

It said meat based proteins supply 66pc of global consumption needs but predicted this would fall to 40pc by 2025 as plant based proteins are increasingly sought by consumers.

In 2018, beef and veal accounted for 22pc of total global meat consumption (excluding seafood) while sheepmeat accounted for 5pc and chicken and pork each accounted for 37pc.

Australian domestic consumption trends indicated that "the long-term protein consumption trend within Australia has been impacted by various demographic, social, commercial and other factors".

"Over the past 20 years there has been a gradual decline in Australia's per capita consumption of beef," the report said.

"Despite this, Australia remains one of the world's largest per capita consumers of beef with 27kg consumed per capita in 2017.

"Despite increases in the retail price of lamb in recent years, Australia's per capita lamb consumption has remained stable at around 9kg, as Australia continues to be one of the largest per capita consumers of sheepmeat in the world."

It also highlighted that the "consumption of mutton domestically is now nearly non-existent as the national flock size has reduced (from 72 million head to 70.6m head), the production focus of producers has shifted, consumer attitudes have changed and export markets have increasingly developed for this meat".

RMAC chief executive officer Anna Campbell said the report was an important tool for highlighting key flashpoint areas for the attention of industry and policy makers, including market access to the European Union, the rise of alternative proteins and the impact of natural disasters.

"Improving trade access into emerging and currently restricted markets is critical for the ongoing competitiveness and prosperity of the Australian red meat and livestock industry," Ms Campbell said.

"The industry is operating in an environment where total world meat consumption continues to increase.

"Domestically, Australia is one of the world's largest per capita consumers of beef and sheepmeat.

"In 2018, we consumed three and five times the global consumption averages for beef and sheepmeat respectively."

The report confirmed Australia's position as the world's largest sheepmeat and goatmeat exporter, and third largest beef exporter behind Brazil and India.

"Australia consistently exports more than 65pc of its red meat production to overseas markets," the report said.

MLA managing director Jason Strong said the report highlighted that while Australia was a relatively small producer of red meat, it played a big role in global export markets.

"Continued diversification of export destinations has allowed Australia to maximise returns and help mitigate exposure to market and trade risks," Mr Strong said.

"Australia exported 65pc of beef, 73pc of sheepmeat and 90pc of goatmeat production in 2018, valued at more than $13.5 billion.

"This makes Australia the world's largest red meat exporter by value.

"Australia is also a major player in the livestock export trade, exporting 1.1m cattle and 1.2m sheep, worth a combined $1.5 billion in 2018.

"Red meat and livestock exports totalled about $15b in 2017-18, down 13pc year-on-year, but about 59pc above 2012-13 levels."