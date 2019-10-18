Export industry welcomes observer changes

THE Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) has moved to a "more risk-based approach" in its deployment of independent observers on livestock export voyages by sea, which has been welcomed by the industry.

The changes "will put independent observers where they are most needed" - which includes the long-haul voyages to the Middle East or Europe, as opposed to the short runs from northern Australia to Asia.

"Short-haul voyages from warmer areas of northern Australia to South-East Asia present a lower risk due to their shorter duration and because they generally carry Bos Indicus cattle, which are well acclimatised to warmer conditions," a DAWR spokesperson said.

"Independent observers will continue to be placed on other voyages such as those to, and through the Middle East, and any issues or non-compliances identified will continue to be referred for action as they occur.

"The department may still direct independent observers to accompany other voyages if it considers it necessary."

Since the decision to place independent observers on all live export vessels, there has been some concerns about the cost impact on exporters - with payments of $1290-$1690 a day incurred by exporters, among other expenses - as well as the duplication of information provided to the department by Australian Accredited Veterinarians who also accompany shipments.

Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) said it welcomed the Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie's approach to work with the industry, "supporting a clear evidence based approach to understand and determine the risk and management of livestock export voyages".

"This change has been made based on an assessment of independent observer activities since the introduction of the program," ALEC chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said.

"Industry has achieved great results these past 18 months and with many changes having been industry led, we are achieving and ensuring animal welfare standards are met and of the highest standards.

"Each voyage needs to be independently assessed as there are different conditions and approaches to managing the livestock, dependent on destination, weather conditions, timing for departure and the actual ports."

ALEC said recent reports and analysis of the value of the live sheep trade clearly identified the importance of the industry to farmers, regional Australia and the national economy.

"We are a $1.5 billion industry supporting 10,000 jobs throughout the supply chain and providing food security and protein to millions of people," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

"We are world leaders in live export and animal welfare standards.

"The new arrangements will ensure transparency of the industry continues, while balancing the unnecessary cost impacted by exporters and the department.

"The industry continues to work closely with the department, regulator and Interim Independent Observer to achieve the best animal welfare and long term sustainability for the trade."

Federal Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson said he commended Ms McKenzie on her willingness to not only meet with the exporters in Perth earlier this year but also to listen and act on their concerns - of which this issue was one.

"It was a key issue for exporters, with independent observer costs being put back on producers," Mr Wilson said.

"She listened and has acted and it is a great start for her as Agriculture Minister."

The changes will impact live exports from the ports above the 26th parallel including Broome, Port Hedland, Wyndham, Darwin in the Northern Territory and Townsville in Queensland.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said his organisation supported the live export industry and the decisions of exporters in order to have a viable and sustainable business, as well as their efforts to seek for a more reasonable approach to the trade.