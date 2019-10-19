Technology catches up to 'silent sentinels'

IT seems like forever that old tractors would 'hang out' next to field bins.

They would be like silent sentinels patiently waiting to be used to run field bins for six to eight weeks during harvest.

And there were plenty of them - Chamberlains, Masseys, Inters, Ford, et al, all equipped with a PTO to power the discharge auger.

Now Baker's Hill manufacturer Neil Norrish, with an eye to the future, is selling his field bins 'self-contained', including a 28 kilowatt (37 horsepower) Vanguard motor, which dispenses with the need to use a tractor as a power source.

"The old tractors are fading away," Mr Norrish said.

"And legal requirements are shutting the door on those that are left, simply because they don't comply to today's WorkSafe legislation.

"Corporate farms are setting the example because they can't afford to be seen using what is basically dodgy gear, in the eyes of the law.

"So I thought we should make our field bins self-contained with a power source that is quick and easy to use.

"These days if a farmer or driver can stay in the truck during outload operations, it just takes away so many hassles and improves the safety aspect.

"We've almost got to that stage because all the driver has to do is engage the motor and jump back in the cab and remotely operate our bin, which comes with a remote discharge auger control.

"It's a standard feature with every 65 tonne capacity transportable field bin, along with a LED light kit on the auger and inside the bin."

A locking man-hole is six metres wide.

According to Mr Norrish, the remote will allow contractors, for example, to safely cart grain away from field bins.

"At the moment, most contractors sit up on the truck checking the fill level then scramble down to shut off the tractor operating the PTO to the field bin auger," he said.

"Or they use a manually-operated choke.

The choke in open position.

The choke is closed position, restricting grain flow to the auger.

"With the remote which we've developed, you can hydraulically operate the choke on the auger to restrict grain flow to the auger.

"This means when you re-start the auger it's empty, requiring less power to operate it."

And you can use the remote for opening and closing the roof providing a 1.4m-wide opening for easy access.

The operation sequences the opening so, on close, the overlap is correctly positioned for weather-proofing.

"It's the way farming is moving," Mr Norrish said.

"Everybody wants to do things easier and more efficiently which is why you're seeing more remote-controlled operations and cameras being used for a range of reasons.

"We've designed our bins with a 15 inch (381 millimetre) discharge auger than runs up to 550rpm and can unload grain at five tonnes a minute, so you're not wasting time getting road trains in and out."

When towing the field bin, a one-way hydraulic valve and hose kit is connected to the tractor remote for easy operation of the hydraulic rams mounted on the field bin, along with a manual over-ride mounte