'Studious' Staines tour

Sixteen Esperance farmers will be a bit wiser this harvest having completed the '2019 Staines Esperance Study Tour'.

Involving Staines' New Holland CR and JCB customers, the recent tour saw the group visit the New Holland combine harvester plant in Zedelgem, Belgium, the New Holland T7 tractor plant in Basildon, United Kingdom and the JCB plant in Rochester.

The tour also included visiting World War One battlefields in Belgium and northern France and attending day one of the Ashes cricket test at Old Trafford in Manchester (remember the Aussies won thanks to Stephen Smith's heroics on day one).

Staines Esperance dealer principal Simon Staines and his trusty salesman Dale Guest led the tour with their respective partners Jo and Jade.

When Torque turned up to see them both were out on farms, leaving sales manager Peter Drummond to share with Torque, in wistful terms, what a great tour it was.

"Somebody has to lead these tours and maybe I'll get the gig next time," he said.