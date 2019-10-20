THE Wattle Grove Speckle Park Sale achieved a full clearance of 53 lots, while a $20,000 sale top reached yesterday at Oberon.

In the breakdown 21 bulls were sold to a top of $19,000 and a $7976 average.

Chris Partington from Crocodile Creek Speckle Park stud, Megalong Valley, purchased the $19,000 top-priced bull, Wattle Grove Road Block N328.

Sired by Mainstream Eldorado E11 and out of Wattle Grove Amys Girl E42, the 23-month-old weighed 818 kilograms with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 115 squared centimetres, an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 6.5 per cent and fat scans of 12mm and 9mm in the rump and rib.

All 16 females offered were sold to average $9539 and top at $20,000.

Wattle Grove Nancy P240 was the top-priced female that gained the title of sale-topper when she was knocked down for $20,000 to the Bartley family of Corndale Speckle Parks, Warwick, Qld.

The 16-month-old heifer was by Codiak Putnam from Codiak Ure Okay.



Eight embryo packages were sold to average $1568 per embryo, and top at $2300/embyro for a package of three embryos sired by Upto Specs Ulysses 25U and out of the Codiak Zahrah 50X female.



Eight semen packages were sold to average $381 per straw, and top at $510/straw for a package of five doses of Upto Specs Ulysses 25U.



Online presence from 75 registered bidders and 64 viewers, from all states as well as New Zealand and Canada, through Elite Livestock Auctions saw 1/3 of the lots sold to buyers through the platform.

The sale was conducted by Glasser Total Sales Management (GTSM) with Michael Glasser and Lincoln McKinlay sharing the auctioneer duties.

Full report in next week's issue of The Land newspaper.

The story Wattle Grove's $20,000 sale topper first appeared on The Land.