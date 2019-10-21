Health and wellbeing experience on SafeFarms WA board

SafeFarms WA board member Tracey Utley.

TRACEY Utley farms at Hyden as part of a long-standing family business and brings to the Board of SafeFarms WA farm business knowledge plus more than 10 years' experience in occupational therapy, rehabilitation of injured workers and worker's compensation insurance.

Ms Utley, who joined the board in 2018 said, "the opportunity to be a part of an organisation working to support farmers and focuses on improving the safety, health and wellbeing of the agricultural industry fitted so well with my background and passions for agriculture, safety and workers compensation".

Her experiences across a range of industries coupled with understanding the impact of workplace accidents (emotional, physical, social and financial) provide perspective and value to the board of SafeFarms WA.

Throughout her diverse career, Ms Utley has worked on hundreds of workplace injury cases and assisted employees in getting back into the workplace.

These were across various industry sectors - mining, rail and logistics, insurance and the public sector.

"We all work hard in our businesses and when we are busy with the day-to-day operations, safety can be a forgotten part of an agricultural business, and I want to be part of changing this perception," Ms Utley said when asked about her attitude to safety in farming businesses.

"Being a member of SafeFarms WA is a valuable part of our business," she said.

"We have benefited from using the easy and comprehensive induction program for all new staff members and contractors.

"SafeFarms WA also assists keeping us informed and ensuring that we are aware of and one meeting the ever changing safety related legislative requirements."