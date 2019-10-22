Jayden jumps ahead of pack

AFGRI Equipment Esperance's latest field service technician Jayden Pollard was supposed to have completed a four-year apprenticeship course studying heavy duty mechanics.

The 21-year-old didn't make it, because it only took him three years to do the course.

And now he is busy with PD (pre-delivery) checks and 'at the ready' with a ute and tool box for on-farm visits during harvest.

Company branch manager Brad Forrester signed him on to the full-time staff two weeks ago on October 6, three years to the day when he signed on for the apprenticeship course with then Ratten and Slater John Deere dealership.

Brad was so impressed with Jayden's progress he rostered him for on-farm visits by himself in his second year.

"He's obviously a quick learner and he has a super attitude that makes him another valuable member of our service team where the big focus is on customer relations," Brad said.

Jayden says his field work is "heaps better then the workshop".

"I really enjoy getting out and meeting our customers because apart from helping them out, you're always learning," Jayden said.

"And it's good having a boss like Brad who has given me a lot of confidence and encouragement."

Originally from Condingup, Jayden had started his apprenticeship course at Thornlie TAFE before AFGRI's Apprentice Academy had started and completed his course at Thornlie.

But like other apprentices, he also studied John Deere University courses.

"We will continue to do those courses to keep ourselves up-to-date with the latest product changes and software improvements," Jayden said.