How to ask a question of our expert panel Australian Farm Institute chair, Andrew Spencer.

NFF president Fiona Simson.

Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive David Inall.

Nuffield scholar and dairy farmer, Daniel Meade.

Australian Live Export Council chair, Simon Crean. Tweet Facebook of

Have Making Our Voices Heard facilitator Mick Keogh ask your agricultural advocacy question of Simon Crean, David Inall, Nuffield Scholar Daniel Meade, Fiona Simson or Andrew Spencer tomorrow.

The high-profile panel members will be taking questions from the Melbourne audience and via a text as the event is livestreamed nationally from 1.30pm this Thursday.

Facilitated by ACCC deputy chair, Mick Keogh, the Making our Voices Heard panel will take questions from the Melbourne audience and via text as the event is livestreamed nationally from 1.30pm this Thursday.



Panel members represent a wide range of agricultural industries, from the grass roots through to veteran policy makers and will include:

NFF president Fiona Simson

Australian Farm Institute chair and immediate past Australian Pork Ltd chief executive Andrew Spencer

Australian Live Export Council chair and former agriculture minister Simon Crean

Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive and former Cattle Council of Australia chief executive David Inall

Dairy farmer and 2019 Nuffield scholar Daniel Meade, who studied how some of the world's most successful agricultural advocacy bodies engage with members.

Among the themes to be addressed will be unity, advocacy structures, how to engage with farmers, communication with the broader community, funding of advocacy bodies, dealing with conflict in the supply chain and parallels in meat and dairy industries.

The event comes as both the red meat and dairy industry plan massive reforms.

The dairy industry is drafting a new approach to its advocacy, while the red meat and livestock industry has launched a white paper discussing the potential of a single advocacy body.



A handful of tickets are still available to join the event in Melbourne but those who cannot attend in person can watch the rma network livestream, either on the Stock & Land Facebook page or online at Making Our Voices Heard.



Readers are also invited to get involved in the conversation and text their questions through to 0439 770 392.

The story How to ask a question of our expert panel first appeared on Stock & Land.