Beware of climate scams

THE latest reports on the prolonged drought in the Eastern States suggested that many farmers have reached breaking point.

They have exhausted their financial resources and are no longer able to feed their animals.

This catastrophe means they will be forced to send their breeding stock, which may well represent their life's work, to the slaughter house - a disaster for the farmers and a big loss to the nation.

This dire emergency seems not to have registered with the government or gullible city residents are a hell-bent on promoting a fake emergency, the global warming scam, despite Perth enjoying three mild summers in a row and registered some very cold winter minimum temperatures.

In April this year a snow storm occurred on the Stirling Ranges and the Snowy Mountains, New South Wales, experienced their longest ski season ever.

Has today's society lost all sense of reason?