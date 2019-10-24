Action-packed Albany Show keeps getting stronger

THE Make Smoking History Albany Agricultural Show will celebrate its 124th event on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9, 2019.

The annual show is gaining momentum and will be held in the new showground after the redevelopment of the Centennial Park Precinct.

The three new purpose-built pavilions will be running at full capacity, filled with trade and community group exhibitions and wool, sheep and the Ewe 2 You Challenge rounding out the livestock pavilion.

The incorporation of a food court in the central zone - a large undercover area with tables and chairs - proved to be a hit with all ages last year, so it will again feature in the central area of the showground, surrounded by a record number of delicious food vendors.

The food court provides the perfect place for anyone seeking some catch up time with family and friends, or to just chill out and listen to the range of entertainment on offer.

The new Foodie Friday with a side of fireworks will conclude the fun on Friday from 5pm, with headlining entertainment from The Shantymen, Evan Ayres, The Swing Kings and The Retro Sonics.

More than 30 food vendors will be on offer, providing cuisines from around the world.

The Western Pavilion will host cooking demonstrations, the Creative Craft and Cookery display, woodcraft competitions and the RAC rescue helicopter simulator, where visitors can experience the four-minute virtual reality rescue experience.

The Exhibition Pavilion will also host competition entries with horticulture and photography sections.

A wide variety of individual exhibitors will fill the 1800 square metre pavilion.

All competition entry sections are still open for anyone who would like to join in the fun and earn some bragging rights.

Strong numbers are expected in all sections, however there has been a significant increase in the dairy cattle and quilting displays.

The new agricultural show AG Trail will provide a full show experience for the young and old, with a simple passport handed out to youngsters with some challenges to enjoy and questions to answer, before returning to collect their well-earned goodies.

Special guests to the show this year are from the prehistoric era, with Dinkum Dinosaurs heading to town.

There will be an interactive walk through experience and the Dizzy Dinosaur puppet show is guaranteed to bring out everyone's inner child.

