DPIRD supports WA agrifood businesses

THE Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) hosted a Thailand delegation to help local agrifood businesses connect with new export markets.

DPIRD hosts delegations from countries all over the world, including those in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region and the Middle East, with a focus on targeted engagement between international buyers and export-ready businesses across Western Australia.

The Thailand buyers had the opportunity to sample some of WA's finest fresh produce on a tour of food businesses across the South West and Perth metropolitan area.

DPIRD Agribusiness, Food and Trade executive director Liam O'Connell said WA's premium seafood, beef, lamb, horticulture and dairy was showcased.

Thailand is WA's 12th largest agrifood export market in Asia, with $121 million of product exported in 2017-18.

Consumer demand is driving an increase of about 12 per cent per annum in WA agrifood exports to Thailand.

"Targeted visits by international delegations provide a fantastic opportunity to promote the best of the State's high quality seafood, fresh produce and value-added products and to start face-to-face discussions about potential market opportunities," Mr O'Connell said.

"Earlier this year, the department hosted a delegation from the ASEAN region, with a number of buyers having not previously visited WA.

"Linkages made between WA food businesses and these buyers have resulted in commercial arrangements being progressed, or having commenced, to supply premium agrifood products into the ASEAN region.

"They also give us the chance to showcase the full story of WA's produce, including the connection with WA farmers and fishers."