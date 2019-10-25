Lempriere returns after buying absence

Darren Calder is buying wool at the Western Wool Centre for Lempriere, one of Australia's oldest wool traders, dating back to 1857.

HISTORIC Australian wool trader Lempriere has committed to continuing to buy wool at the Western Wool Centre (WWC), returning to the buyers list last Thursday after a brief absence.

Former trading manager now Lempriere Australia chief executive officer and part of the Ruyi Australia management team of four, Eric Durand confirmed to Farm Weekly that "real turmoil" in the wool market in the past few months had caused Lempriere to "restructure" its Australian wool buying division.

One of Australia's oldest wool trader names and now one of the world's largest traders and processors of wool as part of the vertically-integrated textiles and fashion Ruyi Group, Lempriere suddenly stopped buying wool at the WWC without explanation after the week 13 live auctions on September 25-26.

Its WWC wool buyer Perry Roberts has not taken his seat in the sale room for the past six trading days and Lempriere's disappearance off Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) daily buyer lists had brokers concerned the WWC might be about to lose a significant and historic buyer.

Usually wool buyers and brokers are aware of imminent changes anywhere in the industry - it is part of how they do business - but a restructure of Lempriere's trading division was not foreseen by either group.

Since the wool market's volatility was raised as an issue last month at the 31st Nanjing Wool Markets Conference - coincidently hosted by Ruyi Group at its China headquarters - some brokers and wool buyers have privately expressed concerns that the difficulty in sourcing finance in such volatile trading conditions may cause some "collateral damage".

But on Thursday last week Darren Calder, who buys for local trader PJ Morris Wools and New England Wools, indicated he was also bidding on behalf of Lempriere.

Mr Calder bought 12 fleece lots totalling 98 bales, 3.7pc of last Thursday's offering, on behalf of Lempriere and the WWC daily buyers list returned to 18 names.

As reported in Farm Weekly, the WWC picked up an extra buyer last month in new Sydney-based wool trader Milewa which retained WWC veteran Alan Brown as its buyer.

The reason Lempriere is not being represented in the WWC sale room for five trading days caused angst was that so far this season it has bought more wool at the WWC than it has at either of the Melbourne or Sydney live auction centres.

After last week - week 16 of the season - Lempriere was listed in 13th place on the AWEX national list of 40 wool buyers, having bought 2967 bales at the WWC, 2832 in Melbourne, 2053 in Sydney and 206 bales located in New Zealand but bid for in Australia, for a total of 8058 bales or 2.5 per cent of wool sold at auction.

For comparison, the AWEX national buyers list after week 16 from four years ago showed Lempriere as fourth on the list, having bought 7798 bales at the WWC, 19,455 in Melbourne, 11,646 in Sydney and 355 in New Zealand, for a total of 39,254 and 8.9pc of the national offering.

Industry sources have suggested Lempriere, which has trading offices in South Africa, Argentina, the United States and New Zealand and wool processing factories in Bulgaria and India, apart from its parent group's extensive textiles interests, has been buying wool out of South Africa since China lifted a three-month ban on the importation of wool and sheep skins from there in May.

The ban was imposed by China after a Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak.

But on Sunday Mr Durand, who is in Bulgaria, responded to an email from Farm Weekly and confirmed the company intended to continue buying wool at the WWC and Eastern States auction centres.

"The wool market has been in real turmoil in the past few months with prices dropping 30pc and an overall lack of demand," Mr Durand said.

"As a result of this Lempriere has decided to restructure its business and create a more variable structure, more adequate with the volatile nature of demand for wool.

"We prefer to share resources with other wool companies where we can as production volumes have dropped and make it harder to maintain full buying staff.

"Many of our other competitors has gone down that path and a lot of wool buyers now carry several hats.

"It does not mean that we are not committed to buying wool.

"We will continue to buy wool in all centres, including Western Australia, but will use different companies to act on our behalf.

"So to answer your question, yes, we are committed to buying wool at auction in Western Australia."

As reported in Farm Weekly recently, last month Lempriere topped the WWC daily buyers list for the first time since March last year and was third on the weekly list, with Mr Roberts buying 1012 bales in his second last week with the company.

A wool trade veteran, having worked in the industry in his native Tasmania and in Victoria before coming to WA, Mr Roberts had been a wool buyer in the sale room at the WWC since it opened in 2003 and at the previous wool centre in Fremantle since 1986.

Having previously bought wool for a number of trading companies, Mr Roberts started buying for Lempriere in 2017 after its then wool trading manager Evan Croake left to join Techwool Trading in Melbourne.

For about a year Mr Croake ran Lempriere's Australian wool trading operations from Perth.

The company was founded as Lempriere Brothers in Melbourne in 1857.

At least three members of the Lempriere family have been chairman of the Australian Council of Wool Buyers.

Five generations of the family headed the company until William Lempriere, the last family member to lead it left in 2016 when it merged with Ruyi Group subsidiary CS Agriculture Pty Ltd, which owned and ran Cubbie Station, Australia's largest cotton farm.

When Cubbie Station, near Dirranbandi, southern Queensland, was purchased in 2012, Lempriere Australia owned 20pc and CS Agriculture owned 80pc.

Since then Ruyi Australia Group has bought a cotton gin close by and two smaller irrigated properties at nearby St George.

It is also moving into solar energy, proposing to build a 3.5 megawatt solar farm to power its operations and the Dirranbandi and St George townships.

Ruyi's international businesses include Japanese luxury suit company Renown, French women's luxury brand Sandro, Maje, Claudie and Pierlot, traditional English suit maker Taylor & Lodge, British trench coat maker Aquascutum and luxury menswear brand Trinity.

Earlier this year, Ruyi purchased the apparel and advanced textiles division of Koch Industries' subsidiary Invista - best known in Australia for stain-resistant carpets - which gave it access to branded fibre technologies including Lycra, Coolmax and Thermolite.