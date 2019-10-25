Roesner links Marshall spreader to robot

SWARMFARM Robotics and Roesner Pty Ltd last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a fully autonomous fertiliser spreader.

The MoU was signed by SwarmFarm chief executive officer Andrew Bate and Roesner technical director Matthew Roesner.

Under the MoU, collaboration between the two Australian companies will focus on the integration the Marshall Multispread fertiliser spreader and i4M control system for variable rate applications with SwarmFarm's autonomous platform and SwarmConnect.

"This is a significant advancement for adoption of precision agriculture and this partnership closes the loop between crop decisions, variable rate applications and autonomous farming," Mr Bate said.

"We have already commercially released multiple applications, ranging from optical spot-spraying of weeds and blanket spraying to mowing apps on board the SwarmBot platform.

"These are fully autonomous and unmanned field operations now working on commercial farms.

"Variable rate spreading of agricultural inputs is the most used form of precision agriculture around the world, so the partnership with Roesners was a logical step to close the link between spreading operations and autonomous agriculture.

"Developing and demonstrating the concept of an autonomous spreader provides a glimpse into the future of farming where smaller, lightweight machines apply fertilisers more precisely and in a more timely manner to better match crop requirements."

The i4M Control system developed by Precision Agronomics Australia, Roesners' dedicated precision ag division.

"It will enable the SwarmFarm integrated spreader to carry out variable rate prescriptions and capture biomass data on-the-go," Mr Roesner said.

SwarmFarm Robotics is an Australian company, leading the development of robots for autonomous agriculture and is one of the first companies worldwide, to commercially deliver autonomous robots to farming customers, with machines commercially deployed in orchards, turf farms and on broadacre grain and cotton farms.

Roesner Pty Ltd, is a 120-year-old manufacturing company based in Harvey.

The company's flagship brand, Marshall Multispread, is Australia's number one-selling, all-purpose fertiliser spreader, with 10,000 units built since the early 1980s.

More information: swarmfarm.com or roesner.com.au