Marra Downs well set up for mixed farming

Priced at $960,000 with adequate water and infrastructure, this would be an ideal property for an established farmer seeking to expand.

This substantial yet affordable property is suited to both small grain and livestock production.

It is fenced into nine paddocks and watered by four dams.

For the past two seasons eight paddocks have not been cropped.

Infrastructure comprises a 15.2 metre x 15.2m shed, cattle and sheep yards and accommodation is catered to with a four-bedroom home.

Located 65 kilometres south east of the regional hub of Merredin, a property of this size and quality would be hard to beat within this region.

Price: $960,000

Location: South Bodallin

Area: 1617ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate