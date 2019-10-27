Spring shorn 1.5yo ewes top sale at $148

STRONG local and interstate support meant it was a quick sale, with all bidding done in just 20 minutes at the annual Landmark Moora sheep sale held at the Moora saleyards recently.

In the sale the Landmark team offered 2200 ewes that all sold, to an average of $125, with 15 registered bidders fighting to take them home.

Spring shorn 1.5yos made up the majority of the yarding, with seven of 10 lots described as 1.5 year-old ewes.

The offering of spring shorn 1.5yo ewes attracted the strongest bids averaging $140 and selling between $126-148, up on last year's average of $136.

Winter shorn ewes weren't too far behind averaging $121.

Landmark Moora agent Craig Williamson (right), buyer Bob Harridge (centre), New Norcia and Landmark auctioneer Tiny Holly with the second top price line of ewes at the Landmark Moora ewe sale which sold for $144.

Setting the tone for the sale was a Landmark Goomalling account which purchased the first line for the sale's top price of $148.

The line consisted of 234 September shorn, 1.5yo, Colvin blood ewes offered by FS & JR Easton, Moora.

Also bought by Landmark Goomalling was a line of 103 September shorn, 1.5yo Colvin blood ewes offered by FS & JR Easton, Moora, at $126.

The second top-priced line was sold at $144 and this was paid by Bob Harridge, RB & CM Harridge, New Norcia, for a line of 146 October shorn, 1.5yo Cranmore blood ewes from BM & KC Micke.

The third top price draft went to I & D Fox, Dandaragan, at $136 for a line of 500 September shorn, 4.5yo Lewisdale-Corrigin blood ewes from RH Riches & Co, Namban.

Landmark Ballarat after operating in other Landmark sales this month, was again active and secured two lines.

The first line was 244 August shorn, 1.5yo Cranmore blood ewes from Arrawarra Pty Ltd. which was knocked down at $126.

The next line consisted of 125 August shorn, 1.5yo Rangeview blood ewes at $110 and was offered by BR & BJ Smith, Wannamal.

I & J Minty, Dandaragan also bought one line paying $132 for 157 September shorn, 1.5yo Eungai blood ewes from D & N Seymour, Miling.

Elders Moora bought one line at $104, offered by Noondine Gardiner, Moora.

The line was made up for 245 April shorn, 1.5yo Edale blood ewes.

The only draft of 2.5yos was sold by GM Humphreys & Co, Moora.

The line contained 278 September shorn, Cranmore blood ewes and was bought by SW Richards, Jurien Bay at $100.

The final line to sell was a run of 168 October shorn 4.5yo ewes from BM & KC Micke, Gingin, which recently weaned 145 per cent lambs.

The line sold at $124 to KA & FA Watts, Badgingarra.