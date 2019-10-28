Five Lexions set for Bedford Harbour

HANDLING bulky crops in less than optimum conditions is what harvesting on the South Coast is generally all about.

Which is why newcomers, Arkle Farms, which leased 14,500 arable hectares from the Westchester Group at Bedford Harbour, near Munglinup, had a set criteria when shopping started for combine harvesters.

According to company chief executive officer Greg Kirk, the main boxes that needed to be ticked were the ability to handle heavy crops in wet conditions, cut low and spread.

They found what they were looking for at CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance, buying five 770 Lexion combine harvesters, equipped with Terra Tracs, 12.2 metre Vario variable fronts with retractable floors, a CEMOS Automatic System and a radial arm spreader for even spreading across the width of the cut.

Mr Kirk expects the Lexions to start working "within days" on a 13,500ha program comprising 5000ha wheat and canola, 2400ha barley, 400ha lupins and 700ha oats.

About 900ha is set aside as pasture for a 9000 ewe flock and 100 cattle - 400 stud cattle will be introduced to the property in January.

The 770 Lexions are each equipped with a six cylinder 15.6 litre Mercedes engine developing 436 kilowatts (585 horsepower) and a 13,500L grain tank.

Having five Lexions to oversee, Mr Kirk is happy with some of the features of the Lexions, especially the Dynamic cooling and CEMOS system.

Inexperienced operators will find the Lexions easy to manage with Dynamic cooling incorporating a variable fan drive that automatically adjusts the cooling capacity as required by the engine, which CLAAS says helps save up to 15kW (20hp).

Located horizontally behind the engine, the radiator draws in clean air from above the combine through a 1.6m wide rotating sieve filter.

The air is then directed downwards through the radiator and engine bay, before exiting through louvres that direct the air down the side of the combine, creating a curtain of air that prevents dust rising.

As a result, the engine bay is kept far cleaner, which in turn, means less maintenance.

The other good feature is the CEMOS automatic system, which continuously adjusts features such as grain separation and cleaning.

This feature is designed to have the machine always operating at maximum capacity and efficiency while still keeping grain quality at its best.

A bulky crop of Wahoo canola, estimated at better than two tonnes a hectare, being evaluated by CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance branch manager Damian O'Neill (left) and Arkle Farms chief executive officer Greg Kirk. One of the main reasons why the decision was made to buy Lexion 770 combine harvesters was to handle bulky crops like this one.

Components controlled by the automatic system include rotor and fan speed along with the sieves, which assists with the cleaning process.

These functions are shown on the system terminal so operators can keep a track of what adjustments are being made.

The rationale is to maximise throughput, minimise fuel consumption, maintain high grain quality and optimise balance of the machine.

The company also has introduced the Cmotion control switch, which handles much of the operation of the header.

The system is designed to be as intuitive as possible with data accessed anywhere via the internet and information such as yield mapping, viewed graphically for easier dissemination.

According to the company, it estimates that the cost of purchasing the new wide-bodied LEXION 770, equipped with Terra Tracs, as starting from $14 a tonne.

Owners Paul and Deidre Cowan, with their son Matthew, started operations in February this year and contract seeded the crop, starting on April 2.

"They basically set up a team of us with expertise in cropping, livestock and financial planning and it's working really well," Mr Kirk said.

A recent tour of the farm's cropping area revealed some potential high tonnages "from a kind season in the district".

The oat crop was cut for hay and produced 300 rolls of silage.

"We'll be happy to finish our first season here with an above budget average," Mr Kirk said.