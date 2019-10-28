HARDI's bold solo move

HARDI WA territory manager Tom Slatyer had the scoop when this picture was taken last week but Torque had to wait until this week to get it.

HARDI Australia has announced that it will now sell its self-propelled boomsprayers direct to customers.

"It means farmers will be able to negotiate the very best deal directly with me," said HARDI's WA territory manager Tom Slatyer.

"Our WA dealer network will continue to sell HARDI trailed boomsprayers."

Originally from a farm in Cowaramup, Tom said HARDI's factory direct option was a real game-changer.

"I've helped a lot of farmers test drive these HARDI sprayers over the past few years and I want to make it easier for those guys to put a top sprayer in their shed," he said.

Tom emphasised that despite selling direct, HARDI would support its SPs with a comprehensive network of parts and service partners.

"The game is changing in WA," he said.

"There are some very capable service technicians who have set up their own businesses and are now part of a new model that is emerging in the State's ag machinery supply chain.

"We believe this new model will deliver more value to farmers and we are taking the plunge.

"Our largest self-propelled machine is the HARDI RUBICON which has a main tank capacity of up to 9000 litres and aluminium boom options of up to 54 metres.

"We also have the RUBICON 6500 and the rear boom-mounted SARITOR 62 ACTIVE, both available with an advanced nozzle management technology called H-SELECT."

According to Tom, H-SELECT is a multi-tier system which automatically controls droplet size and application rates.

"Importantly, it also offers curve control which is on most boomsprayer shopping lists."

SARITOR 62 ACTIVE gives farmers the benefits of HARDI's AutoTerrain technology, which pro-actively manages boom height to ensure nozzles are working at the correct height and reduce drift in windy conditions.

It also assists to eliminate the risk of ground strikes on crab hole country.

"We don't just roll our sprayers out of a container and onto farm," Tom said.

"Each one is effectively built to order in our Adelaide factory, so customers won't just save money by dealing with us directly, they can also get their new machine built exactly as they want it."

To talk about your requirements, call on 0427 790 360 or ths@hardi-aus.com