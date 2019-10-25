Nation's agriculture ministers converge on Melbourne

The country's agriculture ministers will meet in Melbourne today to discuss African swine fever, drought, and the welfare of retired race horses, among other issues.



Federal Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie and Federal Drought Minister David Littleproud will meet ministers from all states and territories on Friday.

The drought is set to be top of the agenda list as pressure mounts from Ms McKenzie and Mr Littleproud, and their colleagues, for the Morrison government to do more to support those affected on the land.

Ministers are set to receive a rural finance update, look at farm debt mediation and discuss the national drought agreement reporting framework.



The country's biosecurity measures will also be discussed, as well as trespass laws in response to the threat of animal activists, and the use of glyphosate.

Climate change, labour force skills, the misleading labelling of plant-based foods, and the ambitious plan to boost Australia's agricultural production to $100 billion by 2030, are also listed on the agenda.

