A yoghurt a day may help keep lung cancer away

People who eat a lot of fibre and yoghurt may be at a lower risk of lung cancer, according to a US study.



The pooled data from over 1.4 million people showed that people who ate around one tub of yoghurt a day had a risk of lung cancer that was almost 20 per cent lower than those not eating yoghurt.



The study also showed a high fibre diet could reduce your risk of lung cancer by around 15pc.



It also found that the two foods types may work together as those who had high intakes of both fibre and yoghurt had a 33pc lower risk of the disease.



The researchers say their health benefits may be rooted in their prebiotic and probiotic properties.



This work was supported in part by grants from the National Institutes of Health.



Conductor of the study, Dr Yu was supported by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Faculty Research Scholars Program.



