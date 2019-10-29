Markets put pause on WA grain trader

FREMANTLE-based grain exporter Plum Grove has sidelined itself from trading because of a difficult period in the market.

Late last week it made the announcement, citing pressures such as the continued drought on Australia's east coast leading to high prices, as well as competition from the Black Sea and South America and the ongoing unresolved Chinese anti-dumping investigation.

In a statement the company said these factors had led to unprecedented volatility and a loss of Australian market share in traditional markets.

Because of this Plum Grove shareholders made the strategic decision to suspend participating in Australian grain accumulation until production and pricing stabilised.

"Like all businesses we have had to make difficult decisions and reduce our cost structures going forward to minimise our risk considering this strategic decision," the company said.

As a result Plum Grove will be reducing staff numbers or giving them the option to take extended leave, however the Fremantle office will remain operational.

The company was established in Western Australia in 2003 and has since extended its footprint into South Australia and New South Wales.

Plum Grove accumulates cargoes for major end users Salim Group, Mitsui and Seaboard, which represent a significant demand for Australian wheat and other grains into export markets.

These three major end users are also Plum Grove shareholders.

"Our position today, based on external market influences such as the ongoing drought, is our key customers do not have appetite for Australian wheat and are stepping aside from participating in the wheat market until further notice," the company said.

"Therefore, Plum Grove will not be purchasing grain in the short-term.

"It has been a difficult decision to make, however the strategy of the board is to minimise risk during this harvest period and decisions like this are very process orientated and take time."

The company has not made any new crop purchases, meaning no growers will be exposed.

"Currently, we are reviewing all our cost structures going forward to minimise our risk in line with the strategic decision of the shareholders," it said.

"There is no doubt that the past 12 months have been difficult and presented unprecedented challenges.

"As the drought continues there will be limited opportunities to win back market share.

"Australia's prices, now, remain uncompetitive and in general our quality has been declining over recent seasons.

"Ultimately the decision to stand aside from the market is a commercial decision reflective of the risks associated with grain accumulation, trading handling and logistics."

Plum Grove said it wouldn't be purchasing any grain from growers until the situation changed and traditional export markets sought access to Australian supplies.

As for when the company would be purchasing wheat again, it said at this time it didn't have a defined timeline.