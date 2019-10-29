Project primed to increase ag awareness

THE Western Australian Department of Education has launched PRIMED, a new project to build greater awareness and understanding of the primary industries sector and its importance to the local economy.

The State government is investing $5 million into the five-year project which is a collaboration between the WA Department of Education, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the Department of Training and Workforce and industry.

Department of Education principal consultant Alysia Kepert said the project, still in its design stages, wouldn't only cover the agricultural industry, but the fisheries, fibre, forestry and food industries as well.

"Demand is exceeding supply for many roles in this sector," Ms Kepert said.

"Whether through inaccurate messaging or insufficient information, young people are not considering value in these types of careers.

"The reality is that careers in these industries will solve some of the world's biggest problems - like feeding an ever-increasing population."

The initiative was implemented due to a report commissioned in late 2017 on Developing Student Interest in the Agriculture Sector.

The report found that secondary students had poor perceptions of the opportunities available in the industry and had inaccurate or insufficient information about the sector when exploring career options.

"There is a significant disconnect between what young people believe a career in the primary industries involves and what the reality is," Ms Kepert said.

"They can't be what they can't see.

"We want to show students that no matter what career they decide to choose, they can do that in the primary industries."

The project will inform and upskill teachers in their knowledge of career opportunities that exist and support the integration of primary industries themes in the delivery of curriculum.

Ms Kepert said the scope of the project had been refined to secondary schools because there was less opportunity to infuse primary industry themes into high school curriculums.

"Once school students hit highschool, the opportunity for a teacher to act in a cross-curricular fashion isn't really available to them, you have to work to your subject's parameters," Ms Kepert said.

"You can't achieve everything all at once, so it's not to say there might be different phases of this project where primary schools come on board in the future."

Ms Kepert said the PRIMED team was seeking industry input to co-design this upskilling to ensure industry needs are met and they were seeking combined industry investment of $1 million per year, to match government investment.

"We want industry involvement right from the beginning and for them to co-design, co-deliver and co-shape their future," Ms Kepert said.

More information: contact Alysia Kepert at Alysia.Kepert@education.wa.edu.au