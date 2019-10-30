Improving firefighting knowledge a hot topic for Liebe

Mike Dodd assisting the women to calculate the potential Fire Danger Index.

AFTER identifying a need for increased knowledge about preparing for and fighting a fire, Liebe Group Women's Committee held a hands-on workshop recently.

Focusing on firefighting safety, local fire brigade volunteers Gary Butcher, Mike Dodd and Aaron Mills walked the attendees through the role the local fire brigades play during fire season and implementing fire safety procedures on farm including the importance of wearing personal protective equipment.

With a demonstration showing how well personal protective equipment will protect you, a challenge was set to see who could get dressed the fastest with all three men dressed in less than 30 seconds.

Liebe Group members Tracy and Brian McAlpine, Buntine, shared their harvest fire preparation checklist which covered what equipment to check prior to harvest including utes, headers and trailers and what to do when fighting a fire.

This checklist was put into practice when attendees made their way outside to learn how to check pumps and hoses and water and fuel levels on a compact ute unit supplied by Coerco Dalwallinu.

After talking through the different parts of the fire pump and showing how far or wide the water can be sprayed, Liebe member Jane Hyde, Dalwallinu, was given the opportunity to see just how easy it is to start a pump when simple steps are followed.

The attendees were then shown that, while the components of the equipment might be the same, the size definitely makes a difference to fighting fires when the fire truck used by local fire brigades was started up.

Overall, the discussion and learning that took place at the final Bitesize Learning session for 2019, was a reminder that safety and knowledge is important for surviving the upcoming fire season.

The Liebe Group women felt more confident in their ability to assist if a fire were to occur on-farm.

The Liebe Group expressed its gratitude to Coerco Dalwallinu for its support and use of equipment, as well as Mr Dodd, Mr Butcher and Mr Mills for their expertise and time to hold the workshop.