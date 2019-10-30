Australia's biggest meat processor JBS Australia has announced a blockchain based traceability system for its King Island Beef brand.

The system will link the brand's customers with the farmer that raised the livestock from which a specific cut of beef was sourced from.

Recently on King Island JBS introduced their producers to suppliers, distributors, and restaurateurs who have used their branded beef, to discuss the program.

The chief operating officer for JBS Southern Sam McConnell said the program will follow the journey from paddock to plate.

"It's been 12 months in the making and will be part of a larger blockchain scheme being implemented by JBS, he said.

"The King Island Beef brand is all about where is comes from so there is no more appropriate brand for us to launch this system with than it."

The traceability program will be implemented at the JBS Longford facility in Tasmania, where its King Island sourced cattle have been processed since 2012 when it closed its King Island meatworks.



It will later be rolled out at its Brooklyn plant in Melbourne.

Sales Manager for JBS Southern Robert Ryan is pleased to see the relaunch of the brand and the launch of the program.



"The program and relaunched brand will enable the customers to tell the story of an individual producer to consumers in their restaurants," he said.

"It is an innovation that parts of the market have demanded for some time, and we are proud to deliver a solution."

King Island Beef is a part of JBS' Great Southern group of brands which includes Great Southern, Pinnacle, Hereford Boss and Little Joe.



Some of the meat industry players who traveled to King Island with JBS.

The story Paddock to plate traceability for relaunched King Island Beef brand: JBS first appeared on Farm Online.