You've seen corn flakes, now for bean flakes

OLDER Australians are dedicated to their bowl of corn flakes with ice-cold milk while urban legend has it that hipsters' devotion to smashed avo has kept them from purchasing houses.

But how would people contend with a nice bowl of chickpea flakes for the so-called most important meal of the day.

Stephen Cork, a researcher with Charles Sturt University, said research had showed it was possible to flake pulses such as chickpeas and faba beans to create a product that could theoretically be a nutritious breakfast.

Speaking at the Australian Pulse Conference in Horsham earlier this month, Mr Cork said the pulse flakes had a fantastic nutritional profile, not only featuring pulses' renowned high protein levels, but being high fibre, gluten free and having a low glycemic index, which keeps people fuller for longer.

"The different legumes are different in terms of how you can best flake them, requiring different steaming times according to size and they can be a bit tricky as they are structurally quite weak but we have managed to successfully flake them both and with people looking at adding non-meat protein to their diets they would fit in well as a breakfast 'cereal'.

"Pulse consumption in Australia is below recommended levels and this would be one way to easily increase how many pulses people eat."

In terms of taste he said the flakes were in line with the flavour of the whole bean or pea, making the flakes a more savoury option than most popular cereals on the market.

Interestingly, Mr Cork said pulse flakes were first developed around the same time as now ubiquitious breakfast cereals such as corn flakes but failed to catch on while breakfast cereals went from strength to strength.

The flaking process involves first steaming the pulses, then the soft pulses were then flaked between rollers and finally dried.

