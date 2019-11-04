Live export trial highlights potential

LiveCorp chief executive officer Sam Brown.

THE static dehumidification technology trial undertaken on the Al Messilah in an United Arab Emirates vessel earlier this year has shown that it can be effective in reducing temperature and humidity, but not at the level that makes it a practical solution at the moment, according to the live export industry's research and development LiveCorp.

In a first for the industry, LiveCorp ran a series of tests to evaluate dehumidification units in realistic operating conditions, as part of a wider project looking at ways to mitigate the risk of heat stress on live sheep shipments to the Middle East during the northern summer months.

The trial was phase two of a Federally-funded Vessel Heat Stress Technology Trial Program, costing $2.2 million.

The first phase saw pre-trial planning and started in 2018 when LiveCorp (supported by Beanstalk AgTech Pty Ltd) began a research project to explore technologies that could reduce wet bulb temperatures, preventing them from reaching or exceeding the heat stress threshold of livestock.

In addition any technology identified needed to maximise opportunities for animals to acclimatise to destination country weather conditions.

The trial assessed the impact of static dehumidification on mitigating heat and humidity under field conditions on an empty livestock vessel, portside in the Middle East.

Commercial dehumidifiers were installed on the wharf and were used in conjunction with the existing ventilation system to achieve varying levels of heat and humidity.

The project team was comprised of experts in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, scientific research trial methodology, animal physiology/veterinary science, epidemiology and engineering.

LiveCorp chief executive officer Sam Brown said significant progress had been made in an incredibly short time.

"In a little over six months, we've developed the methodology, chosen and shipped the equipment to Dubai, run the trial, developed a model using the data and analysed the results," Mr Brown said.

"We consider the trial a success and the data that's been collected will be invaluable in guiding further research.

"However, the modelling of what happens when you add sheep into the equation shows you would need technology able to deliver around three times as much dry air to remain effective."

Sheep generate heat, making it hotter on the deck of a vessel than it is outside.

The industry currently uses highly effective ventilation systems to blow fresh air through the decks to draw away heat as well as carbon dioxide and ammonia.

"While the model shows dehumidification can be more effective than the fans alone at higher temperatures, there's no way a vessel could carry the number of units that would be required for all decks," Mr Brown said.

"To be viable, consideration has to be given to weight, size and the amount of power being used.

"We don't have an immediate solution, but the project will provide enduring value to the industry and guide future investment into heat stress management.

"The trial has provided significantly more accurate performance specifications of what may be required, including greater dry air outputs per unit and the potential to introduce an element of cooling to leverage the impact of the dehumidification.

"The publicity has attracted the interest of technology providers and LiveCorp will continue to review credible alternatives being put forward.

"We've also gained a better understanding of the research that's needed to fine-tune the model, such as exactly how much heat is generated by sheep, and how much air movement is needed across the pens to remove gases and heat."