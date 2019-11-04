Weir alternative for irrigation scheme

SOUTHERN Forests Irrigation Co-operative (SFIC) has removed a controversial weir component from its proposed private irrigation scheme which may help expedite environmental approvals.

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has agreed to the SFIC amending its proposal to do away with a four-metre high concrete weir across the Donnelly River at the junction with Record Brook in the Donnelly State Forest, west of Manjimup.

Proposed for a pumping station to abstract up to 9.3 gigalitres of water annually from the river during high flow periods, the weir would have caused a 2.2 kilometre stretch of riparian zone - the environmentally diverse area immediately adjacent to the river - upstream to be inundated, creating a pool with a seven hectare surface area.

It would also have given opponents of the Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme (SFIS), which has split the local community, a case to argue the irrigation scheme should be rejected by the EPA on environmental grounds because a substantial permanent weir could prevent natural movement of aquatic wildlife along the river.

In place of a weir, the SFIC is now proposing to use submersible pumps sitting behind a half-metre high sump wall in the Donnelly River bed and controlled by a flow monitoring station 130 metres upstream.

The submersible pumps are proposed to feed a main pump housed in a soundproofed shed 80-100 metres from the river.

During high flows this pump would push water three kilometres through a pipe up Record Brook gully to a proposed 15GL storage dam behind a 30m high earth and rock wall constructed across the gully.

The storage dam would require clearing of about 160 hectares of forest, but this area is considered "degraded" because it has previously been logged out and, on balance, possible recreational uses and increased tourism benefits to the whole community from the storage dam out weight low environmental values for this area of forest, it has been argued.

The EPA also allowed the SFIC to reduce the width of the development envelope from 30m to 20m for about 250 kilometres of proposed pipelines - one main pipeline north and one south - to deliver water from the storage dam to SFIS customers.

According to the SFIC's amendment, a narrower pipeline corridor would reduce the need to clear native vegetation from 215ha down to 142ha when the pipes are installed and it pointed out some of the corridor will be revegetated.

In a third amendment the EPA also allowed the SFIC to adjust reference throughout its submission to a proposed maximum annual water take from the Donnelly River of "approximately 9GL" to 9.3GL to bring it into line with the 2018 Donnelly River allocation statement prepared for the SFIS by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER).

In that statement DWER effectively predicted overland flows into the Donnelly River upstream of the proposed SFIS pumping location, equivalent to runoff from forested areas of at least 9.3GL, would be available annually for the next 30 years with an 80pc or better certainty.

In documentation on its website last week allowing the SFIC amendments, the EPA noted they arose out of community concerns from when the proposal was published for comment in February.

It attracted 94 submissions in seven days, 79 of which demanded the EPA set the highest level of environmental scrutiny at Public Environmental Review (PER), which it did.

In preparing an environmental scoping document (ESD) on its proposal as part of the PER process, the SFIC identified changes it could make "that may result in reduced impacts to the environment", the EPA said.

It pointed out the SFIC will need to "comprehensively describe the full extent of impacts to environment and how they will be managed" in the PER document, but the amendments did not introduce new environmental factors or increase the level of impact already predicted.

"The proposed changes would reduce potential impacts to the environment by removing the need for the weir structure," the EPA said.

"The associated impacts resulting from loss of habitat connectivity along the Donnelly River caused by the presence of a permanent barrier will be reduced.

"Additionally, the environmental impacts from the creation of a 7ha inundation pool have been reduced, including inundation of the riparian zone."

The change in width of the irrigation pipeline corridor development envelope "will reduce the amount of native vegetation to be cleared and the risks to fauna habitat including threatened species", it said.

The change in maximum annual abstraction volume to 9.3GL would have "no significant additional impacts to the environment", it said, because that was the limit previously determined by DWER in its water allocation planning for the SFIS.

The EPA said the next stage of the process was for it to approve the ESD and publish the SFIC's PER document, prepared in line with the approved ESD, for a period of public review.

It would then prepare a report on the outcome of its assessment for Environment Minister Stephen Dawson.

Jeremy Bower, one of two people now employed by the SFIC on the SFIS project, said it was unlikely the PER document would be on public exhibition before February.

"We are trying to have the least impact on the environment that we can which is why we've asked to make the changes," Mr Bower said.

A public offering of the remaining unallocated 1.5GL of water available under the scheme for sale, was also likely to be early next year, he said.

"We want that process to be as open and transparent as it can be and there's not enough time left to do it the way we want to this year," Mr Bower said.

He said the SFIS was based on 15 similar schemes already operating in Tasmania where there were still more in the planning stage for the relatively dry north-east of that State.

DWER has established there was likely to be sufficient water available for the SFIS into the future without taking water from any other users and still maintaining environmental flows, Mr Bower said.

"Unfortunately, despite the facts and figures from DWER, some of the people who are against the scheme still believe it will take water from them.

"That was never the intention, right from the start all those years ago, the SFIS was always aimed at finding unallocated or 'unused' water.

"It (SFIS) is going to create hundreds of jobs in our community through our biggest employer (fruit and vegetables production)."

But South West MLC Diane Evers last week criticised the changes to the DFIS as a "futile attempt by its proponents to minimise overwhelming community opposition".

"This is not a win - this scheme remains wildly inequitable, native forests remain threatened and a solution to water allocation has not been found that serves community needs," said Ms Evers whose Greens portfolio responsibilities include water, food and agriculture, regional development and small business.

Of 452 agricultural businesses in the Southern Forests Region, only 70 have chosen to join the SFIS, with farm-owners' pledges of $10 million to be eclipsed by $59m of taxpayer funding, Ms Evers claimed.

She said the scheme would see a minority of local landowners subsidised by significant government support based on stakeholders' ability to buy-in, with others along the pipelines only able to access the water by purchasing it off their neighbours.

In August Ms Evers tabled in WA Parliament a petition signed by 862 opponents of the SFIS calling on the government to withdraw its support for the project.

Later that month Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan provided a detailed government response answering individual points raised in the petition and pointing out the project had started under the previous government.

Ms MacTiernan said then she was consulting with the SFIC and the Federal government - it has promised the bulk of government finding so far with $39.7 million announced in April in the run-up to the May 18 Federal election - about releasing an updated business case for the SFIS to the public, but this has not yet happened.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, so far 70 local landholder SFIC members have paid about $200,000 as a refundable two per cent deposit on 90 water contracts totally almost 7.8GL.

One contract is for between 401 and 500 megalitres a year, two are for 301-400ML, seven are for 201-300ML, 13 are for 101-200ML and 67 are for 10-100ML, according to information previously given in parliament.

Delivery of the first scheme water to contracted customers is expected to be at least four years away at the earliest if the EPA and Mr Dawson approve the project next year.

Many opponents of the SFIS blame it for DWER in 2017 withdrawing and not reinstating what were known as variable-take licenses which enabled landowners to capture and store more surface water on their land during wet years than specific volume licenses allowed.