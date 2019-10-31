Gate 2 Plate Challenge deadline looms

ENTRIES for the annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge (HBG2P), the only supply chain competition in WA are closing soon.

Saturday, November 9 is the deadline for producers.

The challenge is administered by the Albany Agricultural Society Inc which is a not for profit organisation.

A committee of volunteers, involved in the beef industry all help to co-ordinate the running of the challenge and associated events.

It is a unique competition, as it is completely commercially-focussed and assesses the cattle based only on their objective traits that are important for profitability and efficiency throughout the supply chain, allowing producers to benchmark and improve their bottom line.

Each competitor in the challenge must enter a team of three animals owned by the breeder and must consist of two steers and one heifer.

Each of the animals competing must be deemed Hormone Growth Promotants (HGP) free.

All challenge animals begin the grain feeding period on the same day and are fed the same ration.

The cattle are all processed and carcases are graded on the same day for meat quality using the Meat Standards Australia (MSA) grading system.

Points are only allocated to cattle performance data that is measurable throughout the supply chain and results are provided to both competitors and sponsors.

The cattle earn points across three different categories, feeding performance, processor performance and MSA grading.

The data collected includes, growth rate, carcase weight and eating quality information.

It is important for producers to gain a better understanding of how their cattle perform past the farmgate, facilitating the development of stronger, more sustainable herds and profitability and the HBG2P gives producers that opportunity.

HBG2P event co-ordinator Sheena Smith said the sixth year of the HBG2P challenge was looking positive with strong support and involvement from the industry.

"In particular our associated events such as the school competition have really started to gain some interest and momentum which is good to see as we want to involve the youth in these kind of events because they are our future," Ms Smith said.

"I'm really pleased with all the positive feedback we've been getting, especially from the schools, it's become something they look forward to attending."

The HBG2P associated events include the open day barbecue, mid-term field day, school challenge and awards night.

"One of our greatest successes with the HBG2P Challenge is receiving entries from Geraldton to Esperance, making it a Statewide event," Ms Smith said.

"It's a great event because the producers get something out of it, they get all their performance data and it allows them to compare their operation to others.

"It is great that we have the support of the Albany Agricultural Society, particularly with so many agricultural shows struggling, for them to continue to support the committee and the event is fantastic.''

WA College of Agriculture (WACOA), Denmark, representative Kevin Marshall has been involved in the HBG2P for several years.

WACOA Denmark run a small milking enterprise consisting of 120 cows.

They also run just under 100 Angus beef females used for producing veal and yearling beef.

The college also has a small stud of Simmentals which are used for exhibitions and competitions.

In addition they also breed and sell bulls locally.

"The challenge is a good opportunity for the students and staff to network with industry people and also allows us to benchmark our cattle against others," Mr Marshall said.

"It gives students the chance to get involved and be exposed to the best breeders and breed comparisons in the industry.

"It is good for them to enter and they also enter the school challenge which is an extra competition."

"They get to listen to presentations from industry leaders who talk about their successes and failures within their operations, which is great for the students learning."

"It also gives them the chance to get in among the best performers and allows them access to all the performance data.

"It is a valuable event and a great opportunity for both staff and students."

Esperance producer Stephen Hoffrichter has been involved in the HBG2P competition for the past two years and believes it's a great opportunity to compare their operation to others in the industry.

"I enter the competition because it is a good way to see how you're going compared to everyone else, you can benchmark your operation with others in the industry," Mr Hoffrichter said.

He runs a mixed enterprise operation with 350 Angus cows, 700 Dorper ewes and a 600 sow piggery.

Andrew Richardson, Kentdale Grazing & Co is another competitor and has been entering the challenge for nearly four years.

Mr Richardson runs a calf and cow operation consisting of 940 calves and cows with 240 held for replacements and 230 yearlings.

The cattle herd is predominantly Angus with some black Simmental influence.

"It is a very well organised event and the people running it do an amazing job, we as the producers get so much information and feedback from it,'' Mr Richardson said.

"To be able to interact with the other producers and see what they're doing is great".

"It's a very enjoyable experience particularly the awards night."

The HBG2P event provides people with the opportunity to network, encourage and inspire beef producers, youth in agriculture and stakeholders in the industry.

More infomration: call Sheena Smith on 0427 214 707 or go to gate2platechallenge.com.au