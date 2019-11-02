HARDI SP allows mix of spray with leisure

BROADACRE farming and water skiing may seem like an odd combination, but for Wimmera, Victoria, grower Mark Gaulke they go together perfectly.

Mr Gaulke crops about 2000 hectares east of Dimboola and leases another property west of Nhill.

He farms with his wife Anne-Marie and their three sons Jake, Zachary and Mitchell.

They predominantly grow wheat, barley, canola, lentils, vetch hay and beans - direct drilling the loamy sand to loamy clay soil, with some cultivation to help keep weeds and snails down.

The family took delivery of a new HARDI RUBICON 9000 about three months ago, to help make spraying their land more efficient.

Mr Gaulke didn't seriously consider other sprayer brands, mainly because of the excellent service and reliability he has always had from HARDI and his local dealer.

"We were looking at the RUBICON for its large tank capacity of 9000 litres and its 48.5 metre boom," Mr Gaulke said.

By combining its larger tank capacity with higher spraying speeds and a wider boom in front, the self-propelled machine improves efficiency with the timing of his spraying programs which, depending on conditions, can range up to seven applications.

"There are only so many days you can spray," Mr Gaulke said.

"With the RUBICON I'm able to cover a lot more ground when those opportunities arrive."

He has also found it more comfortable to operate, with excellent boom ride and a commanding view over the boom.

Even though he elected to install a familiar John Deere Green Star GPS on his RUBICON, Mr Gaulke still had to master the move up from a trailed machine.

"One-on-one HARDI training days on my property enabled me to become confident with its operation very quickly," he said.

"I've found that the RUBICON is far more efficient and time-saving than my previous trailing boom," he said.

"We operated our previous HARDI boomsprayer for about 600 hours a year and I'm predicting that this machine will operate for about 350 hours a year."

Mr Gaulke also reports faster machine maintenance, thanks to the RUBCION's convenient self-greasing system and easily cleaned stainless steel tanks and lines.

All the time savings bring him a range of benefits and not just on the farm.

Mr Gaulke is also an active member of the Dimboola Boat and Water Ski Club.

He was president in 2017, when the club was approached by Barefoot Australia and the South Australian Barefoot Club to hold a Barefoot Tournament in memory of Peter Taylor.

Mr Taylor had represented Australia in barefoot events throughout the world, but had passed away from cancer earlier that year.

The club decided to hold a Barefoot Water Ski Tournament and Night Jump Spectacular along the Wimmera River at the Dimboola Recreational Reserve.

It was such a success that a second tournament was held in 2018, with proceeds going towards Rachel's Wish (Wimmera Cancer Centre).

In the meantime, Mr Gaulke has crops to protect - with his HARDI RUBICON helping him make more of his time on the land and on the water.