A CLAAS of their own

A total of 14 new Lexion combine harvesters left the CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance premises recently, evidence of the growing popularity of these European models along the South Coast.



According to branch manager Damian O'Neill the dealership is making strong inroads into a very competitive market in the comparatively short time since it hung out its shingle four years ago.



Branch staff pictured here are, from left, apprentice technician Isaac Wessling, service technician Nigel Hynes, after-sales service manager Brandon Lee, visiting CLAAS dealer technician from Germany Christopher Klemm, apprentice mechanic Byron Dahmen and Tim Schlingheider, service technician. Out the front is parts interpreter Lily Has.

