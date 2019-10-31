New red meat opportunities await in Peru

A newly released report has highlighted Peru's growing demand for high quality beef combined with improved market access for Australian product is an opportunity for Australia's red meat industry.



The report, The Peruvian beef market: Insights and prospects for Australia, has been jointly produce produced by Meat & Livestock Australia and Austrade.

It found Peru's developing tourism industry and reputation for being a gastronomic tourist destination, has seen an increased demand for high quality food.

That demand's been underpinned by strong economic growth and a large, increasingly affluent population.

The global manager - trade and market access with MLA Andrew McCallum, said despite Peru's being a neighbour to Brazil, a range of market insights and improved market access for Australian beef were positive signals.

"Australia's red meat market access to Peru has seen significant developments over the past 18 months," he said.

"Australia and Peru are both signatories to two recent agreements, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership and the Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

"While the trade agreements present the Australian beef industry with an opportunity the two countries haven't finalised protocol arrangements regarding health certification, with this process underway."

Peruvian beef production is forecast to total 205,000 tonnes carcase weight in 2019, compared to an estimated consumption of 213,000 tonnes.



"Peruvian production is expected to reach approximately 216,000 tonnes by 2023, with consumption also forecast to grow to 235,000," Mr McCallum said.

"Peruvians have a preference toward beef cuts suitable for barbecuing, such as striploin, rib-eye, rump cap and tri tip.

"Offal is also popular, in particular heart, tripe and thin skirt."

Australian Trade Commissioner to Peru Natasha Monks said it had been insightful collaborating with MLA and hopes the findings trigger interest for Australian exporters.

"We are excited and optimistic about the prospects for Australian beef in Peru," she said.



"We have been receiving ongoing expressions of interests from Peru's Association of Importers of Refrigerated Products for expediting the process for the approval of the health protocols.

"Besides their interest in expanding the range of beef products they are also interested in having alternatives in the event their current sources of supply may be closed due to animal health issues in the usual source countries.

"We are also considering the organisation of a grassfed beef of Australia tasting event once the protocols are in place."

